NEW ALBANY — The Elliott and Sue Phillips Pavilion made its basketball debut Saturday morning at Hammersmith Park.
The unique covered outdoor basketball court, which will feature outdoor leagues next summer coordinated by Floyd County Parks and Recreation, was full of youthful energy in the first game played there with two teams of fourth grade boys taking the court. It sits atop a hill at the park above Romeo Langford Court.
Cash Richardson of Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Nolin Pearce of Lanesville scored eight points apiece to lead Team Recreation over Team Parks. Team Recreation was coached by IU Southeast men’s basketball coach Wiley Brown.
Carter Jones had nine and Trey McMillen of Grant Line Elementary had eight for Team Parks, which was coached by New Albany coach Jim Shannon.
Elliott Phillips, who donated the $234,000 to make the court a reality, was thrilled to unveil it to the public.
“I think back on my younger days, that would have been many years ago, and we virtually had no place to play on a covered or firm court. That pretty much inspired me and my wife encouraged me to do something for the young people in Floyd County,” Phillips said. “I’ve not seen anything like this in the whole country. Hopefully this is one of a kind.”
Floyd County Parks and Recreation director Roger Jeffers said getting the facility built was a process that included state approvals.
“It’s not just put up a pole barn and play basketball,” Jeffers said. “It’s going to be here for a long, long time with all this steel and concrete.”
PHILLIPS PAVILLION GRAND OPENING
FOURTH-GRADE BOYS’ EXHIBITION GAME
Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019
At Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park
Team Recreation 10 6 13 3 — 32
Team Parks 0 2 10 9 — 21
Team Recreation: Hudson Smith (Georgetown) 6, Ethan Noble (Floyds Knobs) 2, Noah Baker (Georgetown) 4, Max Eichenberger (Floyds Knobs) 0, Ethan Dragon (Georgetown) 0, Nolin Pearce (Lanesville) 8, Cash Richardson (Jonathan Jennings) 8, Eli Moffat (Scottsburg) 2.
Team Parks: Owen Gum (Grant Line) 4, Brady Amos (Vienna-Finley) 0, Carter Jones (Crothersville) 9, Evan Renn (Silver Creek) 0, Braxton Riley (Crothersville) 0, Colton Blevins (Crothersville) 0, Trey McMillen (Grant Line) 8, Noah Washington (Grant Line) DNP.
3-point goals: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.