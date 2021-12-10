sc33.jpg

BOYS

Anderson 79, Indpls Tech 69

Angola 44, Garrett 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Columbus East 34

Bloomfield 52, Clay City 31

Bloomington South 43, Southport 41

Blue River 62, Cowan 33

Borden 80, S. Central (Elizabeth) 60

Brownstown 45, Scottsburg 41

Carmel 64, Noblesville 49

Carroll (Flora) 70, Caston 38

Castle 52, Ev. Harrison 49

Charlestown 59, Clarksville 41

Clinton Central 59, Sheridan 38

Clinton Prairie 55, Delphi 32

Covington 72, Attica 26

Crawfordsville 48, W. Lafayette 32

Crown Point 63, Warsaw 60

Daleville 61, Centerville 23

Eastern (Pekin) 56, Crawford Co. 24

Eastern Hancock 56, Northeastern 52

Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29

Ev. Central 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43

Ev. North 60, Terre Haute South 40

Ev. Reitz 58, Ev. Mater Dei 42

Fishers 57, Columbus North 40

Floyd Central 57, New Albany 26

Fountain Central 59, Riverton Parke 51

Franklin 56, Greenwood 34

Franklin Co. 54, Rushville 42

Frankton 43, Eastbrook 35

Ft. Wayne Concordia 50, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Ft. Wayne Northrop 85, Ft. Wayne Luers 61

Gibson Southern 72, Tell City 58

Greencastle 42, S. Putnam 26

Greensburg 61, Triton Central 43

Hamilton Hts. 63, Cass 52

Hanover Central 66, River Forest 42

Henryville 55, Austin 48

Homestead 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Indiana Deaf 64, Fortune 5

Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Ritter 59

Indpls Ben Davis 66, Franklin Central 56

Indpls Brebeuf 85, Indpls Shortridge 21

Indpls Cathedral 84, Warren Central 68

Indpls Chatard 47, Heritage Christian 42

Indpls Lutheran 75, Cascade 41

Indpls N. Central 69, Hamilton Southeastern 48

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Whiteland 44

Indpls Pike 66, Center Grove 54

Indpls Roncalli 49, Decatur Central 44

Jac-Cen-Del 70, N. Decatur 58

Jasper 46, Ev. Memorial 45

Jennings Co. 64, E. Central 19

Knightstown 53, Cambridge City 47

Kokomo 59, McCutcheon 38

Kouts 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 49

Lafayette Catholic 66, Culver Academy 64

Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 46

Lake Station 79, Wheeler 29

Lawrenceburg 43, Batesville 24

Lebanon 60, Western Boone 41

Linton 57, Mitchell 42

Loogootee 52, Forest Park 51

Maconaquah 64, Wabash 61

Madison 47, S. Dearborn 41

Madison-Grant 75, Elwood 52

Marion 61, Richmond 55

Martinsville 59, Plainfield 57

Michigan City Marquette 56, Morgan Twp. 32

Mishawaka Marian 59, Plymouth 22

Monroe Central 45, Bluffton 35

Mooresville 58, Bloomington North 52

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Pendleton Hts. 48

Muncie Central 58, Logansport 33

Munster 53, E. Chicago Central 34

N. Daviess 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

N. Harrison 65, Silver Creek 46

N. Judson 46, Rochester 33

N. Knox 40, Shakamak 35

N. Posey 55, Heritage Hills 51

N. Vermillion 39, Traders Point Christian 33

N. White 57, Rensselaer 44

New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53

New Palestine 47, Greenfield 43

Northview 55, W. Vigo 40

Northwestern 46, Taylor 38

Orleans 63, Dubois 40

Owen Valley 77, Brown Co. 57

Paoli 53, W. Washington 41

Parke Heritage 58, Indpls Park Tudor 45

Penn 58, Concord 40

Providence 52, Lanesville 42

Rossville 62, Frontier 45

S. Knox 50, Southridge 35

S. Spencer 48, Washington 42

Seeger 49, N. Montgomery 39

Seton Catholic 73, Oldenburg 42

Seymour 55, Jeffersonville 47

Shoals 33, White River Valley 31

Southmont 64, Danville 59

Speedway 69, Monrovia 52

Sullivan 75, N. Putnam 40

Switzerland Co. 56, Rising Sun 52

Tecumseh 57, Cannelton 31

Tri-Central 81, Eastern (Greentown) 67

Triton 53, Pioneer 42

Twin Lakes 84, Tri-County 51

University 77, Indpls Scecina 55

Valparaiso 67, Lowell 22

Waldron 53, Morristown 40

Wapahani 72, Lapel 56

Western 52, Tipton 44

Winamac 58, LaVille 48

Winchester 72, Union City 40

Yorktown 44, Delta 43

Zionsville 59, Lawrence Central 53

GIRLS

Anderson 58, Indpls Tech 20

Bellmont 68, E. Noble 32

Bremen 60, New Prairie 40

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44

Central Noble 45, Westview 25

Chesterton 50, Portage 42

Columbia City 55, Norwell 34

Corydon 48, Salem 44

Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35

Eastbrook 62, Frankton 37

Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29

Elkhart 62, S. Bend Adams 43

Fairfield 62, Lakeland 52

Fishers 57, Noblesville 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 38

Glenn 61, S. Bend Riley 13

Goshen 43, Wawasee 40

Hagerstown 29, Connersville 25

Hamilton Southeastern 75, Avon 46

Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 48

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28

Huntington North 59, New Haven 11

Jay Co. 76, Adams Central 34

Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 50

Lebanon 52, Western Boone 29

Leo 54, DeKalb 39

Manchester 59, Whitko 48

McCutcheon 55, Kokomo 50

Merrillville 62, LaPorte 29

Mishawaka Marian 54, Penn 47

Muncie Central 52, Logansport 33

New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53

New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32

Northfield 55, Southwood 44

Northview 54, W. Vigo 22

Northwestern 79, Taylor 44

Owen Valley 49, Brown Co. 44

S. Bend Washington 43, Valparaiso 35

S. Bend Washington 80, S. Bend Clay 12

S. Putnam 53, Greencastle 39

Sheridan 54, Clinton Central 50

Speedway 52, Monrovia 38

Sullivan 62, N. Putnam 30

Tippecanoe Valley 47, N. Miami 30

Tri-Central 38, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Tri-West 68, Frankfort 23

University 66, Muncie Burris 8

Waldron 62, Morristown 30

Westfield 57, Zionsville 37

Winamac 44, LaVille 33

Woodlan 54, Bluffton 21

