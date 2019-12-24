Some early Christmas presents were delivered to several former Southern Indiana basketball stars in the form of announcements that they would be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame or honored on the Silver Anniversary Team.
Former Charlestown star Kristin (Mattox) Cox, a 1992 Indiana All-Star, and former Austin great Tina (Reece) Bennett, a 1985 Indiana All-Star, will be inducted at a ceremony this coming spring.
Jeffersonville’s Brad Bixler will become the fifth starter from the 1993 state championship Jeffersonville team to be placed on a Silver Anniversary Team by Indiana’s Hall of Fame. Silver Creek’s Andrea (Baker) Castetter, an All-Star in 1995, is on the Silver Anniversary Team that Hall of Fame officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
“I was a huge fan of Indiana basketball when I was very, very young. To think something like this has come at [age] 45, is almost surreal. It makes me feel like a kid again,” said Cox, who still makes her home in Charlestown. “To even know I can be allowed amongst the folks in that Hall is humbling. It feels like everything I dreamt of coming to a close and putting a bow on it.”
SHOOTING HER WAY TO THE HALL
Cox helped usher in an era in which Charlestown was a contender to win a state championship in the early 1990s. The Pirates won two regional titles and three sectional crowns during her high school career.
Her 3-point shooting percentage marks of 53.1 percent during the 1991-92 season and career mark of 50.1 percent still stand as school records.
Cox also set school record for single-season steals (117), single-game steals (12) and was MVP of the 1991 Hall of Fame Classic.
“We all shared a common goal of wanting to win a state title,” Cox said. “To have a group of girls willing to understand their role and do what it takes to advance as far as you can. We weren’t considered a large school. We didn’t care. We weren’t going to be told that we couldn’t do something. How driven everyone was is what I remember and I probably didn’t appreciate it that much at the time.”
Cox scored 1,414 points at Charlestown and became the first Indiana All-Star from the program. She went on to star for Louisville, where she graduated as the second all-time leading scorer with 1,737 points. That still stands as the seventh-best career total for the Cardinals’ program and her No. 14 hangs in the rafters at the KFC Yum! Center. Inducted into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, she shot 92.1 percent at the free-throw line to lead the nation and her 85.2 percent career mark is still the school record.
Cox, the runner-up for Miss Basketball in 1992, joins former teammate Abby Conklin, the 1993 Miss Basketball, as the only basketball Hall of Famers of either gender for the Pirates.
'ONE OF THE GREATEST HONORS OF MY LIFETIME'
Tina (Reece) Bennett is the seventh Scott County woman to join the basketball Hall of Fame. The superintendent of Clarksville School Corporation joins former Austin teammate Jodie Whitaker — the 1985 Miss Basketball — and five Scottsburg women in the Hall.
“We had so many great teams go through Scott County and great individual players. I was just blessed to be a contributing member during that era,” Bennett said. “It was great to play at a time where women’s sports were as equally supported as men’s sports. I can say not everyone can say that. There weren’t classes. Played with a boys ball, no 3-point line. Whomever came out of our sectional, was going to make a run at the state. That’s pretty special.”
Bennett averaged 22.6 points and 7.5 assists as a senior, helping guide her team to the 1985 state finals at Market Square Arena. Bennett went 88-9 during her four years. She finished her career with 478 assists and 376 steals.
Bennett went on to star at Eastern Kentucky.
“This is one of the greatest honors of my lifetime. I share this honor with so many members from my community, teammates and coaches,” Bennett said. “Like anyone that has any accomplishments, you’re only as good as the people you’re surrounded by.”
BIXLER ON SILVER ANNIVERSARY TEAM
Former Jeffersonville coach Mike Broughton recalls, around midseason in 1993, he inserted Jeffersonville guard Brad Bixler into the starting lineup as a sophomore.
Broughton had a lineup full of talented scorers with Sherron Wilkerson, Cory Norman, Brien Henley and B.J. Flynn. He needed a distributor.
“We decided we needed someone to take care of the basketball. We put him out there to be the quarterback,” Broughton said. “He was a coach’s son and just understood basketball. He was one of the smallest players I had over the three years and he was one of the toughest players. Physically tough. He wouldn’t back down from any challenge.”
The rest is history. The Red Devils went 29-2 and won the school’s first state championship.
Bixler’s addition to the Silver Anniversary team makes the Red Devils the third Indiana boys’ basketball team ever, according to Broughton, to have an entire starting five be recognized on a Silver Anniversary Team. The others were Marion in the 1980s and the 1950s Crispus Attucks squads led by Oscar Robertson. Each team includes the Indiana All-Stars from 25 years ago plus five additional players.
Bixler’s story as a player wasn’t written yet. He went on to lead Jeffersonville to its last semistate crown, with a win over undefeated Bedford North Lawrence. Down by three, Broughton set up a play to get Bixler a shot to force overtime.
“Brad had not shot the ball real well that game, but I said to myself, ‘he’s been a 3 year guy, tough as nails,’” Broughton said. “They went under the ball screen because had missed some shots. He made it and we won in overtime.”
Broughton, who coached for 25 years in either high school or college, said that will be a team he forever remembers.
“I got more out of that team, their ability, than any season I ever coached and it was because he was a leader that made everyone come and work,” Broughton said. “We all came to work every day. A player’s got to want to come to work. Brad made sure, he practiced the hardest.”
SILVER CREEK'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER
Castetter is Silver Creek’s all-time leading scorer with 1,816 career points, a total that still stands atop all boys’ and girls’ players.
The 1995 Indiana All-Star averaged 27.2 points as a senior and led the Dragons and coach Lisa Cook to a sectional title.
“I was pretty lucky in that Lisa Cook was the coach there all the way through my elementary and middle school years. She even got me in playing with the varsity team in middle school and I worked out with Kelly Powell, our first All-Star in 88.”
That, in addition to playing some big-time AAU basketball with older girls prior to high school with a team based in Fort Wayne with future Miss Basketball Abby Conklin, prepared the 5-foot-4 point guard to make a big impact right away as a freshman. Castetter progressed from 19 points-per-game as a freshman to 21 as a sophomore and then 24 as a junior.
The first-team All-State Hoosier Basketball Magazine selection also finished her career with 285 assists and 357 steals.
Her All-Star game experience in 1995 was a memorable one. Miss Basketball Stephanie White of Seeger was an all-time great, Carmel’s Lisa Williams went on to a strong career at South Carolina.
"We routed Kentucky by over 20 both games. It was a pretty significant wins on both. Pretty phenomenal team,” she said.
Castetter played four years at Butler before beginning her career at Eli Lilly, who sent her to IU Law School, and she now works as an attorney for the Indianapolis company.
