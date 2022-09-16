BASKETBALL: Harvest HoopFest 3 on 3 tourney Saturday

The second annual Harvest HoopFest 3 on 3 Tournament will take place Saturday at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
The event, which is put on by the Harvest Homecoming Festival and Floyd County Parks and Recreation, will feature 82 games from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Romeo Langford and Phillips Pavilion courts.
There will be seven divisions: boys’ grades 3-4; girls’ grades 3-4; boys’ grades 5-6; girls’ grades 5-6; boys’ grades 7-8; boys’ grades 9-12; and men’s 18 & over. Every division, except the girls’ grades 3-4 and boys’ grades 7-8, will utilize modified double-elimination brackets. Those other two divisions will begin with pool play and then enter a single-elimination bracket.
Admission is free and food vendors will be on site. Spectators are encouraged to bring a bag chair, lawn chair or blanket because there is limited seating at the park.
For more information, and for brackets, visit www.hoosierhillshoops.com/harvest