A high school basketball event is coming to the outdoor courts at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park in New Albany on Friday.
The Kentuckiana Summer Basketball League and Floyd County Parks and Recreation are partnering to stage KSBL Outdoor Night.
The event will feature a Southern Indiana vs. Metro Louisville theme, matching up high school teams from both sides of the river.
Games will take place on the Romeo Langford Court and the covered Phillips Pavilion Court.
Two girls’ contests will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m., with Silver Creek matching up with Louisville Sacred Heart and Clarksville facing Louisville’s Portland Christian.
The boys’ action begins at 5 p.m., with Clarksville taking on Louisville’s Beth Haven.
Charlestown and Louisville DeSales will hook up at 6 p.m., along with Providence versus Louisville Butler.
At 7 p.m., New Albany will meet Manual and Corydon Central will battle Bullitt East (Ky.).
The event will conclude with two 8 p.m. contests — Jeffersonville against Louisville Male and Floyd Central versus Louisville’s Evangel Christian.
Admission is $3 per person. Concessions will be available. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn or bag chair because seating near the courts is limited.
