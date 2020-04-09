The 2020 Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from both states announced Thursday.
The cancellation includes the Indiana-Kentucky senior games, that were to be on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., and June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as well as the Indiana-Kentucky junior games, which were to be played June 1 at Floyd Central High School.
On the Indiana side only, the cancellation also includes the Indiana junior-senior games, that were to be on June 3, site not yet announced, and the All-Star Shootout for current high school teams that was scheduled for June 6 at Ben Davis.
It is planned that the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series will resume in 2021. Tentative dates for the 2021 All-Star games will be June 4 in Kentucky and June 5 at Southport Fieldhouse.
Jeffersonville seniors Tre Coleman and Nan Garcia were members of the boys' and girls' teams, respectively.
“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana All-Star game director Mike Broughton said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”
