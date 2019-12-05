The Jeffersonville boys entered this season with state championship aspirations.
The Red Devils were very good — at times — in their season-opening 57-53 win over Cincinnati Woodward last Saturday.
Just how good can Jeff be? Only time will tell.
However the Red Devils, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the Associated Press polls and No. 5 in the all-class Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20, will get an early litmus test at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host third-ranked Lawrence North. It's a big-time early-season showdown that should be fun for the fans.
The Wildcats, who open their season tonight against Marion, are led by 6-foot-3 senior guard Tony Perkins (15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, three assists per game last season), who has signed with Iowa.
There are lots of other intriguing matchups this weekend too. Below is a look at a dozen of those.
12 MORE GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND
TONIGHT
Boys
Borden (1-1, 0-0) at Lanesville (1-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.: An early Southern Athletic Conference showdown could go a long way to deciding the league champ.
Silver Creek (2-0, 1-0) at Clarksville (1-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Generals open Mid-Southern Conference play by hosting the reigning Class 3A state champions, who beat them by 38 and 39 points in two meetings last season.
Providence (1-0) at Austin (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers gave first-year coach Ryan Miller a dramatic victory in his debut. Can they make him 2-0?
Rock Creek (0-3) at New Washington (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Lions, who have lost two games by four and two points, look for their first win of the season when they face the Mustangs, who are off to a solid start.
Castle (1-0) at Floyd Central (3-0), 8 p.m.: These two have played five times in the past five seasons. The Knights won the first two, but the Highlanders have taken the last three. Can Floyd keep that streak going?
SATURDAY
Boys
Christian Academy (0-1) at New Washington (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Warriors and Mustangs face off in what should be a good game between sectional foes.
Evansville Harrison (1-2) at New Albany (0-1), 8 p.m.: The Bulldogs look to bounce back from their season-opening loss at Bloomington South and give coach Jim Shannon his 400th win at New Albany.
Girls
Bedford North Lawrence (5-3, 1-1) at New Albany (2-4, 0-0), 1:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs surprised the Stars two years ago at the Doghouse. Can they do it again?
Corydon Central (6-2, 1-1) at Silver Creek (6-1, 2-1), 1:30 p.m.: The Dragons look to stay in the MSC race when they host the Panthers, who are coming off wins over New Albany and Clarksville.
Jeffersonville (7-1, 2-0) at Floyd Central (2-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.: This is the second of two Hoosier Hills Conference games for the Red Devils, who play at Madison tonight. A pair of victories would strengthen their chances for the league title.
Trinity Lutheran (4-1) at Providence (3-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers host the Class A No. 5 Cougars, who beat Providence by 21 points last year.
Scottsburg (4-3, 1-2) at Charlestown (4-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Pirates, who lost their first three games of the season, look for their fifth win in a row when they host the Warriorettes.
