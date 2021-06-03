Silver Creek senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn is one of 27 players from around the country invited to try out for the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s Under 19 World Cup Team, it was announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who has signed with Purdue University, is one of 10 incoming college freshmen invited to participate, along with 17 others who played for NCAA Division I programs this past season. The athletes, all of whom are 19 years old or younger, will compete June 20-22 at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas to make the 12-member team that will represent the United States at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocked shots a game while helping the Dragons to their second consecutive Class 3A state championship, will be joined by a pair of future Boilermakers teammates. One is Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian senior star Caleb Furst, who beat out Kaufman-Renn for Indiana Mr. Basketball, and the other is 6-4 guard Jaden Ivey, who recently completed his freshman season at Purdue. Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter is the chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.
“Aside from the Olympics and World Cups, the FIBA U19 World Cup is the most challenging competition on the international calendar, and it will take a team of dedicated, selfless individuals to go to Latvia and try to win gold,” Painter said in a release. “The committee feels we have a strong group of players coming into camp in June in hopes of securing a spot on the U19 team, and I’m looking forward to watching them fight to be a part of this USA Basketball team.”
The team will be helmed by TCU head man Jamie Dixon.
Featuring teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. In addition to the USA and host Latvia, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.
The U.S. was drawn into Group D, alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey for the July 3-6 FIBA U19 World Cup preliminary round. The USA will open play against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and close preliminary play against Australia on July 6.
The 27 athletes invited to attend the U19 training camp are: Devin Askew (Texas/Sacramento, Calif.); Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton H.S./Sussex, Wis.); Kendall Brown (Sunrise Christian Academy /Cottage Grove, Minn.); Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy/Memphis, Tenn.); Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.); Derek Fountain (Mississippi State/Holly Springs, Miss.); Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.); Jordan Hall (Texas A&M/Wildwood, N.J.); Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.); Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School/Dallas, Texas); Jaden Ivey (Purdue /South Bend, Ind.); Dishon Jackson (Washington State/Vallejo, Calif.); Meechie Johnson (Ohio State/Cleveland, Ohio); Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis, Mo.); Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek H.S. /Sellersburg, Ind.); Zed Key (Ohio State/Bay Shore, N.Y.); Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas); Langston Love (Montverde Academy/Cibolo, Texas); Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas); Adam Miller (Louisiana State/Chicago, Ill.); Trey Patterson (Villanova /Somerset, N.J.); Hunter Sallis (Millard North H.S./Omaha, Neb.); Deivon Smith (Georgia Tech/Loganville, Ga.); Dalen Terry (Arizona/Tempe, Ariz.); Jabari Walker (Colorado/Inglewood, Calif.); Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech H.S./Long Beach, Calif.); and Jaylin Williams (Arkansas/Fort Smith, Ark.).
