Steve Kerberg, who guided the Christian Academy boys' basketball team to three sectional titles and 137 wins over the past nine seasons, has stepped down.
The school announced his resignation in a press release late Wednesday afternoon.
"It has been an absolute privilege to coach at CAI the last nine seasons. It is very difficult to put into words how much this place means to me," Kerberg said. "The relationships that I've made here will last forever — relationships over championships!"
Kerberg brought stability and success to the Warriors program.
In the eight seasons before his arrival, CAI had six different head coaches and a combined record of 47-126. In his nine years on the job, Kerberg guided the Warriors to a 137-79 mark.
In his first season (2011-12), he went 10-11 — an eight-win improvement from the previous campaign. In Kerberg's second year the Warriors were 11-10, the first of four straight winning seasons. In his fourth year (2014-15), Kerberg guided CAI to the sectional title — the school's first since it was named Graceland Christian — before the Warriors lost to eventual state champion Barr-Reeve in the regional.
Kerberg led CAI to two more sectional titles, in 2018 and this past season. The Warriors' 18-7 campaign concluded with a 44-42 victory over Lanesville in the Class A Borden Sectional final. However, the senior-dominated squad never had a chance to advance further after the remainder of the state tournament was postponed, then eventually canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Steve has done a tremendous job during his time at CAI, and I feel privileged to have been able to see his work in action for the past five years," CAI athletic director Stephanie Gillett said. "His heart for the young men in his program, and their growth both athletically and spiritually, will not soon be forgotten.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CARMICHAEL NAMED CLARKSVILLE COACH
Amanda Carmichael will be back on an area bench next season. The former head coach at New Albany and Borden, was named the new bench boss at Clarksville on Wednesday.
Carmichael was unanimously approved by the Clarksville Community Schools Board of Trustees, according to a press release.
Carmichael was a member of New Albany's 1999 Class 4A state championship team. The 2001 NAHS graduate went on to play collegiately at Brescia (Ky.) University before getting into coaching.
From 2007 to 2017, she spent one season as the head coach at Paoli, three at New Albany, two at Bloomington North and one at Borden. Carmichael has a 60-94 career record.
Carmichael is currently finishing her second year teaching at Clarksville, where she has also coached cross country and track & field as well as elementary basketball.
