Romeo Langford has been assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, according to Celtics.com

The Boston rookie guard, a former New Albany star and Indiana University standout, played the final 14.4 seconds of the Celtics' come-from-behind 116-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 30, but he didn't see the floor during Friday's 104-102 victory against the New York Knicks. 

Langford missed Boston's first three games of the regular season due to a knee injury he suffered in the preseason. He played in two games in the preseason, averaging 10.6 minutes, one point and 2.5 rebounds.

