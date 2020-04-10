INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Leal and Sydney Parrish can add one more award to their expanding trophy rooms — Indiana's No. 1 All-Star jersey.
Leal, of Bloomington South, was a runaway winner for the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award, receiving 103 of 236 votes. Meanwhile Parrish, from Hamilton Southeastern, earned 102 votes to edge Northwestern's Madison Layden for the Miss Basketball Award.
The winners were announced Friday.
Leal becomes the second player from South to win the award, joining Jordan Hulls from 2009 and is the third consecutive Mr. Basketball winner who has signed to play for Indiana University.
“I’m really thankful to be included in that list of names of people that are able to win the award and especially go on and play at IU,” Leal said. “So hopefully I can keep getting better and hopefully accomplish something the next four years.”
New Albany's Romeo Langford, the 2018 winner, and last year's winner, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, also chose the Hoosiers.
“That’s something Coach [Archie] Miller emphasized right when he got the job, was just that he was going to really prioritize kids from Indiana,” Leal said. “I think he’s done that really well so far, and I think it’s going to continue to translate to success on the court.”
While Langford left IU after his freshman year and wound up being taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Leal will get a chance to team up with Jackson-Davis, who is expected back for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4 rpg) as a freshman.
“We’re both very excited for this fall to come to where we can get back on campus and start working together,” Leal said.
The award caps a nearly perfect season for Leal, a 6-5 guard who averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game in leading Bloomington South to a 26-0 record and a Class 4A No. 1 ranking. The Panthers were the only unbeaten team left in Indiana when the boys' basketball tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He broke the school's scoring record, helped South win its sixth consecutive sectional title and had his team seemingly destined for a state title.
Leal was a thorn in the side of teams from Clark and Floyd counties the past couple of seasons. He led the Panthers to a victory over Jeffersonville in the Class 4A Seymour Regional last season. This season, he hit last-second shots to beat both Floyd Central and Silver Creek. He and South were slated to face the Highlanders again in the Seymour Regional before the state tourney was postponed, and eventually canceled.
Leal, who was selected first-team All-State by to The Associated Press on Thursday, beat out Tony Perkins of Lawrence North (37 votes) and fellow IU-signee Trey Galloway of Culver Academies (33). Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century had 22 votes and Lawrence Central's Dre Davis, who has signed with Louisville, had 15.
For now, Leal is still staying in shape, finding outdoor courts to shoot at and lifting weights to get ready for his freshman season at IU.
“I'm still trying to find places where I can get stronger or get shots up or just work on my handle,” Leal said. “So that all remains the same.”
Parrish, meanwhile, won this most recent showdown with Layden, who had already been named this year's Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year and last week received the most votes on the girls' all-state team.
This time, the 6-2 Oregon recruit finished with 102 votes compared with 83 for Layden and 22 for Kendall Bostic, also of Northwestern.
Parrish certainly had a storied career. She was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019, when she led the Royals to the 4A state title.
As a senior, Parrish averaged 24.8 points, eight rebounds, 2.4 steals and topped the 30-point mark eight times as Hamilton Southeastern went 22-3. She was named a McDonald's All-American, selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game and had been selected to the Indiana All-Star team. All of the all-star games have been canceled.
Parrish is part of a recruiting class at Oregon that has been ranked as the nation's best.
RECENT WINNERS
Mr. Basketball
2020: Anthony Leal, Bloomington South; 2019: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove; 2018: Romeo Langford, New Albany; 2017: Kris Wilkes, North Central; 2016: Kyle Guy, Lawrence Central; 2015: Caleb Swanigan, Homestead; 2014: Trey Lyles, Indianapolis Tech; 2013: Zak Irvin, Hamilton Southeastern; 2012: Gary Harris, Hamilton Southeastern; 2011: Cody Zeller, Washington; 2010: DeShaun Thomas, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.
Miss Basketball
2020: Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; 2019: Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence; 2018: Amy Dilk, Carmel; 2017: Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead; 2016: Jackie Young, Princeton; 2015: Ali Patberg, Columbus North; 2014: Whitney Jennings, Logansport; 2013: Stephanie Mavunga, Brownsburg; 2012: Jessica Rupright, Norwell; 2011: Bria Goss, Ben Davis; 2010: Courtney Moses, Oak Hill.
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana contributed to this story
