BASKETBALL: Local shine in Battle of the Bridges

LOUISVILLE — Led by Tre Singleton inside and Kasym Nash outside, the Indiana Boys Stars Team ‘23 battled its Kentucky counterpart to the final buzzer — and then some — in the 25th annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic on Saturday night.
However, Kentucky outlasted Indiana 109-102 in overtime in a contest that featured some of the top talent from the Louisville area against some of the best from this side of the river at the MidAmerica Sports Center in eastern Jefferson County.
“I love playing with these guys, the best around here,” Nash said. “It was good to compete against the Kentucky dudes too, they’re elite just like the Indiana guys are. We came up a little short, but it happens.”
Singleton, a junior at Jeffersonville, scored a game-high 26 points while Nash, a senior at Borden, tallied 20 on the strength of six 3-pointers.
“It was a pretty good game with a lot of good competition,” Singleton said. “It was an up-and-down, high-scoring game — just all-around pretty fun.”
The 6-foot-8 forward scored six points in the first quarter and nine in the second, thanks to a variety of dunks and inside baskets, to keep Indiana within striking distance. Kentucky led 23-17 at the end of the first period and 48-47 at the break.
Then Singleton’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter gave Indiana its first lead at 50-48. The game was back-and-forth from there.
Nash’s fourth 3-pointer put Indiana up 75-74 heading into the final frame.
“Dad [Borden head coach Doc Nash] always says once one goes in, then two, ‘You’ve got the green light — let it fly.’ And they went in,” Nash said.
Kentucky led 97-95 late in regulation when Nash was followed with 3.7 seconds left. He calmly sank the first. Then, following a Kentucky timeout, he did the same on the second to force a three-minute overtime.
In OT, though, Kentucky scored the first six points and never looked back on the way to the win.
Singleton earned most valuable player honors for his team.
“It was pretty fun, I had some good dunks,” he said.
Also for Indiana, New Albany junior Chris Lampkins scored 16 points and Jeff junior P.J. Douglas added 15. Floyd Central junior Sam Higgins netted 11 in the first half before an ankle injury knocked him out of the game in the third quarter.
Christian Academy junior Joshua Renfro dressed, but did not play due to a minor injury for Indiana, which only had four seniors on its roster.
“We’ll get’em next year,” Singleton said.
WHEELER NAMED MVP
Borden sophomore Ava Wheeler tallied a team-high 11 points to earn MVP honors for the Indiana Girls Stars Team ‘23 in its 65-43 loss to its Kentucky counterpart.
“I always try to get MVP. I didn’t get it in the younger-grade (game), but I got it with the older girls, so that was good,” said Wheeler, who scored eight of her points in the second half.
The Indiana roster only included two seniors while Kentucky’s was full of them, including 6-5 Louisville Butler standout Ramiya White, who committed to the University of Kentucky on Sunday.
Led by White, Kentucky led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-22 at halftime.
“It was really competitive with the older girls,” Wheeler said.
Kentucky still led by 14 (48-34) through three quarters en route to the 22-point triumph.
Jeffersonville senior LaKyra Johnson added eight points for Indiana while North Harrison sophomore Grace Goldman and Rock Creek sophomore Kelis Dansby scored seven apiece.
.
GIRLS
KENTUCKY 65, INDIANA 43
Indiana 10 12 12 9—43
Kentucky 22 14 12 17—65
Indiana scoring: Callie Alston (Orleans) 1, Grace Goldman (North Harrison) 7, Alyssa Groover (Corydon Central) 2, A.J. Mallad (Borden) 2, LaKyra Johnson (Jeffersonville) 8, Ava Wheeler (Borden) 11, Makenzie Mason (Jeffersonville) 5, Kelis Dansby (Rock Creek) 7.
BOYS
KENTUCKY 109, INDIANA 102 (OT)
Indiana 17 30 28 22 5—102
Kentucky 23 25 26 23 12—109
Indiana scoring: P.J. Douglas (Jeffersonville) 15, Sam Higgins (Floyd Central) 11, Jack Miller (Scottsburg) 3, Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville) 26, Kasym Nash (Borden) 20, Fletcher Cole (Paoli) 4, Kody Clancy (Scottsburg) 5, Preston Kempf (Providence) 2, Chris Lampkins (New Albany) 16.