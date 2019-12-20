CLARKSVILLE — With a little bit of luck — or maybe more accurately, and appropriately, divine providence — Providence is off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Ryan Miller.
The Pioneers’ victories — two of which have come at the buzzer and another with less than a second to play — have been by the slimmest of margins (an average of 2.8 points per game).
While Miller and his staff have been preaching “attitude and effort” since taking over in the summer, he readily embraces the kismet of his team’s perfect start.
“We’ll take a little luck,” he said after practice Tuesday evening.
Providence (4-0) might need some more tonight, when it hosts fellow unbeaten, and Class 4A No. 6, Floyd Central (5-0) at the Larkin Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In addition to being a litmus test for the Pioneers’ early progress, the game will also have special meaning to Miller, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant with the Highlanders.
“It is exciting to be able to go up against a great program like Floyd Central with great players and a great coach and a great coaching staff,” said Miller, a 1999 PHS graduate who was an assistant at his alma mater before heading up to the Knobs. “Of course all the respect I have for them, that kind of goes without saying, all the years I spent with those guys. … It was just a really special time for me, a special place for me, all those kids and relationships that I developed with the former players and the current players. It’s definitely one of those games where right now I’m not really trying to think much about that, I’m just focused on the game and what we’ve got to do.”
“But I know it will hit me at some point in pregame, ‘Oh, it’s a little bit surreal.’ Kind of like the first time coming back here for me when I was at Floyd, it was a little bit surreal. I’m sure I’ll get a little bit of that feeling, just because I’ve got a ton of respect for those guys.
“[Floyd guard] Jake Heidbreder, I’m biased of course, but I’d say he’s one of the best players — not only in the area — but one of the best players in the state as a junior. [Senior forward] Grant Gohmann, I’ve seen his progression from all the way on; he’s become a heck of a player. Then you’ve got other guys stepping up … and of course you’ve got Coach [Todd] Sturgeon, who is one of the best coaches in the state.”
Sturgeon, though, went 2-2 in his first four games at Floyd. Miller is 4-0, with a little bit of serendipity.
The Pioneers won their opener, 45-42 in overtime at Tell City, on Nick Sexton’s half-court heave. They won their second game, 60-59 at Austin, on Sexton’s buzzer-beating layup. Last Friday they outscored host Lanesville 17-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 45-41 win. Then, the next night they won their home opener, 49-46 over Scottsburg, by hitting 3 of 4 free throws with seven-tenths of a second to play after the Warriors were whistled for a pair of fouls — a personal, then a technical.
“We’ve had this talk with the boys several times, saying ‘Boy, you’re really close to having several losses instead of wins,’” Miller said. “[But] we’re not going to let that define us. Whether we’ve won or lost, that’s not going to define our success for now. Our success will be defined by our attitude and our effort, and knowing that we’ve got to continue to progress in other areas. And when the time is appropriate, when the time is right, then we’ll say, ‘Now this is added to that definition of success.’ As long as we just keep our focus on those areas, and don’t lose sight of where we’re at in the process, we have to make sure that we first take care of things before taking the next steps.”
For one, Sturgeon isn’t surprised by the Pioneers’ early-season success. In fact, he partially predicted it.
“If they’re serious about wanting to be on a winning team, if they listen to him, they’ll do great,” he said in June, before adding, “... We’re just hoping we can break 30 at their place.”
A defensive battle is indeed expected tonight when the Pioneers, who are giving up 47 points per game, face the Highlanders, who are allowing 46.8 points. So the first one to 50 will win, right?
“Maybe so,” Miller said. “I think both programs kind of know each other pretty well and kind of know what to expect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.