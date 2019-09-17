JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville native and career collegiate assistant basketball coach Chris Moore is the next boys basketball coach at Jeffersonville High School, inheriting a Red Devils’ team with nearly everyone back from the 2019 sectional championship team.
The Greater Clark County Schools board approved Moore’s recommendation at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Jeffersonville athletic director Todd Satterly placed Moore in the temporary leadership role as the team began preseason workouts following the abrupt resignation of coach Joe Luce. Satterly is happy to have a coach in place quickly and he’s thrilled to have one with Moore’s experience. Moore spent four years as recruiting coordinator during a successful time at Morehead State — the team averaged 18 wins per game — in addition to stints at Wright State and Southeast Missouri State as recent as 2016-17.
He’s confident Moore will be able to connect with the veteran Jeff team that has one player already to committed to a Division I program — senior point guard Jacob Jones (Green Bay) — and two more with offers to Division I programs — senior Tre Coleman and sophomore Will Lovings-Watts.
“A lot of it has to do with his demeanor. When you watch him, you can tell he’s been around, not only basketball, but high level basketball,” Satterly said. “He treats them like college athletes. He understands that they’re still 15-16-17-18-year-olds. But as he shared with them, as we were still going with our search, he just flat told them I’m going to treat you just like a college athlete because that’s what you have to get prepared for."
While Moore’s career has been mostly at the mid-major Division I level, he has worked directly with high school athletes as a recruiting coordinator.
Moore also spent one year as an assistant at Jeffersonville.
“He spent one year as coach Jimmy Just’s staff in 04-05 and so growing up across the river, he understands what Indiana basketball is. He understands what passion the community has for our program. You either have to be close to Indiana to understand that passion,” Satterly said.
Satterly said Jeff administrators received a wide pool of applicants for the position and some of those could possibly have a shot at the job in 2020. Moore, who is working as security and attendance liaison at Jeff, has a one-year contract.
“The position will be opened back up in April. A lot of it has to do with our needs throughout the building. There’s other things we may have to fill,” Satterly said. “Just see what candidates are out there … that’s not to say we couldn’t stay with Chris or want to stay with Chris. At the high school level, you have to look at everything’s that’s needed from principal Straight’s position or the superintendent’s position.”
Looking to hire a coach in late August, after school is already in session, had the potential to limit the candidate pool.
“He’s in the building all day long. We’ll see how the season goes. We haven’t really talked about that further. If they go to the state finals, I’d hope he’d want to stay. But he’s aware of that,” Satterly said.
Moore is a 1986 graduate of Seneca High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Following graduation he continued his playing career at Kentucky State University earing his Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice, followed by a Master’s in Sports Administration from the University of Louisville.
This story will be updated.
