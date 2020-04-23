New Albany High School graduate, and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member, Ed Siegel died Wednesday night. The 87-year-old succumbed to the coronavirus, according to one of his former players.
Siegel was a three-year letterwinner in basketball, track and cross country at New Albany, which he graduated from in 1950. He was a member of the school's first boys' basketball team to play in the IHSAA State Finals. Lafayette Jeff edged the Bulldogs and Siegel 41-39 in overtime in the second semifinal of the '50 state finals at then-Butler Fieldhouse.
After graduating from NAHS, Siegel was a four-year letterman in basketball at Franklin College. He later got into coaching and had stops at now-defunct Stillwell, Southwestern (Shelby), Boonville and Indianapolis Pike. He had his most success with the Red Devils.
"My High School Coach Ed Seigel [sic] lost his battle to the virus today," former Pike standout LaSalle Thompson III wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
Thompson, who played collegiately at Indiana State and Ball State in the 1990s, went on to write that Siegel "was and will ALWAYS BE MORE THAN A COACH!!! HE WAS A FATHER FIGURE!!! He played a tremendous role in my life in helping me become the man I am today! I will always be grateful for the time we had & shared!"
Siegel ranks 49th in state history with 458 career victories. His teams won six sectional and two regional titles.
Governor Eric Holcomb had Siegel as a teacher at Pike and wrote a lengthy Facebook post about him Thursday.
"For anyone who ever had Ed Siegel in class or on the court, yesterday, we lost a legend to heaven's call," Holcomb wrote. "If you knew this larger than life Indianapolis Pike High School teacher & coach, please take a knee in prayer for the Siegel family. “Coach” commanded attention whether you liked it or not, especially if you were a referee.
"As his students, we revered him. We looked forward to “Econ” class because of his presence, more so than the subject matter of the day. He was a quote machine. One of the last things he ever said to me was, “Holcomb, you could never jump over a dime”, and of course he was right. We always hung onto his every word and wanted to live up to his expectation for ourselves. Besides, he demanded it.
"For many, his influence was next to parental. He gave his heart and soul to Indiana and the game Hoosiers are famous for around the world.
"It’s only fitting he played such an integral role in establishing the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
"There will never be another like Coach Ed Siegel.
"We will miss him and honor his legacy by still seeking to never let him down."
