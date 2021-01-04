GARY — After a pair of close games against Class 4A foes earlier in the week, the Silver Creek girls’ basketball team picked up a signature victory for the season — and one of the biggest in program history — Saturday afternoon.
The Class 3A then-No. 1 Dragons topped Crown Point 53-49 in the Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman Academy. It was the first regular-season loss in nearly three years for the Bulldogs, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association ratings and No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association single-class Top 20 poll.
“Today was a great game for our program,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, whose team had lost to North Central and Westfield earlier in the week in the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at NC. “This week has been a great test to see where we are with all teams. To beat a team like Crown Point, for our program recognition in other regions of the state, is unbelievable.”
Junior guard Sydney Sierota tallied a team-high 18 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer for the Dragons.
“Sydney Sierota was a killer today,” Schoen said. “This kid, along with Kynidi (Striverson) and Raven Newsome, who on New Year’s Eve was in the gym working. When preparation meets opportunity great things happen, and Syd was prepared for the opportunity.”
The extra practice apparently paid off for Sierota. With the game tied at 48 and less than a minute remaining in regulation, Sierota hit her fourth 3-pointer to put the Dragons on top for good. A short time later, Striverson hit a pair of free throws to ice it for Creek (12-2).
Senior Marissa Gasaway added 13 points, Alana Striverson nine, Kynidi Striverson eight and Emme Rooney five for the Dragons, who played their second straight game without senior guard Jaclyn Emly, who injured her back in the 44-34 loss to North Central last Tuesday.
Crown Point standout junior point guard Jessica Carrothers scored a game-high 21 points to pace Crown Point. However, she only tallied two points and went 0 for 2 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Lots of kids had fingerprints on this win,” Schoen said. “Our defense on Carrothers was outstanding. She is such a great scorer, to make every touch, every shot, a tough one was the goal, and we did.
“Marissa dominated the glass, I thought this was her best game. She was just a terror on the boards, finishing with a double-double. It was a great team win. Everyone contributed, everyone battled and for us to compete at the highest level we have to continue to work hard. We had a tough week with North Central, Westfield and Crown Point, but these are tests that we need and today we improved.”
SILVER CREEK 53, CROWN POINT 49
Silver Creek 14 13 15 11 — 53
Crown Point 12 10 18 9 — 49
Silver Creek (12-2): Kynidi Striverson 8, Sydney Sierota 18, Marissa Gasaway 13, Alana Striverson 9, Emme Rooney 5.
Crown Point (8-1): Jessica Carrothers 21, Alyvia Santiago 5, Nikki Gerodemos 11, Allie Govert 4, Lilly Stoddard 8.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Sierota 4); Crown Point 4 (Gerodenos 3, Stoddard).
DRAGONS DROP TO NO. 2 IN ONE POLL, MOVE UP TO 7TH IN ANOTHER
Coming off its losses to North Central and Westfield, as well as its win over Crown Point, Silver Creek dropped to No. 2 in 3A in the ICGSA rankings but moved up one spot, to No. 7, in the IBCA poll released Sunday night.
The Dragons (12-2) had been No. 1 in the previous ICGSA ratings and eighth in the previous IBCA poll. In the latter, they had a first-place vote from one of the 20 panelists and 258 points.
Unbeaten Evansville Memorial (11-0) surpassed Creek as the new No. 1 in 3A.
The Dragons return to Mid-Southern Conference action this week. They’re slated to visit Corydon Central (8-5, 4-2) at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 3A No. 3 Salem (13-1, 5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Penn (10) 12-2 381
2. North Central (8) 14-2 369
3 (tie). Bedford NL 12-1 336
3 (tie). Crown Point (1) 8-1 336
5. Ev. Memorial 11-0 282
6. Fishers 13-2 263
7. Silver Creek (1) 12-2 258
8. East Central 10-2 243
9. Hamilton SE 8-2 227
10. Carmel 8-4 216
11. Noblesville 12-3 173
12. Franklin 12-1 152
13. Linton-Stockton 12-1 135
14. Mishawaka Marian 13-2 129
15. Homestead 9-4 91
16. FW Carroll 11-2 88
17. Salem 13-1 85
18. Lawrence North 11-6 68
19. Zionsville 11-3 55
20. SB Washington 12-4 45
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (10-0), Ben Davis (9-3), Blue River (12-1), Brownsburg (5-8), Castle (7-2), Columbus East (8-5), Garrett (12-1), Goshen (11-2), Harrison-West Lafayette (6-0), Jac-Cen-Del (11-3), Jennings County (9-2), Knox (15-2), Lanesville (12-2), Lawrence Central (8-5), Loogootee (6-3), Martinsville (10-3), Michigan City (8-2), Mishawaka (4-6), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (7-4), Northeastern (10-1), Norwell (11-2), Pioneer (7-3), Roncalli (11-4), Tecumseh (6-5), Warsaw (11-3), Washington (9-1), Westfield (11-3).
ICGSA POLLS
Class 4A: 1. North Central 14-2, 2. Bedford NL 12-1, 3. Crown Point 8-1, 4. Penn 12-2, 5. Fishers 13-2, 6. East Central 10-2, 7. Hamilton Southeastern 8-2, 8. Franklin 12-1, 9. Carmel 8-4, 10. FW Carroll 11-2.
Class 3A: 1. Evansville Memorial 11-0, 2. Silver Creek 12-2, 3. Salem 13-1, 4. Norwell 11-2, 5. Garrett 12-1, 6. Washington 9-1, 7. Mishawaka Marian 13-2, 8. FW Concordia 7-4, 9. Greensburg 7-2, 10. South Bend Washington 12-4.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 12-1, 2. Frankton 13-1, 3. Andrean 10-0, 4. Northeastern 10-1, 5. Triton Central 11-2, 6. University 8-1, 7. Lafayette Central Catholic 6-1, 8. South Putnam 9-0, 9. Clinton Prairie 11-1, 10. Carroll (Flora) 10-2.
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran 13-3, 2. Lanesville 12-2, 3. Blue River 12-1, 4. Jac-Cen-Del 11-3, 5. Tecumseh 6-5, 6. Loogootee 6-3, 7. Waldron 11-2, 8. Pioneer 7-3, 9 (tie). Morgan Township 11-3, Greenwood Christian 9-5.
DRAGONS CHECK IN AT 9TH
In spite of a trio of victories over the holiday break Silver Creek dropped one spot, from eighth to ninth, in the new IBCA poll released Sunday night.
Silver Creek (7-2) received 226 voting points in a polling of 20 panelists.
Meanwhile New Albany (5-3) dropped four spots, to No. 19, after going 1-1 over the holiday break.
Carmel (8-0) remained No. 1 and once again received 16 of the 20 first-place votes. Lawrence North (4-0) stayed at No. 2, as did Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (5-0) at No. 3 and Homestead (11-0) at No. 4.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Carmel (16) 8-0 395
2. Lawrence North (4) 8-0 381
3. FW Blackhawk 8-0 348
4. Homestead 11-0 340
5. Cathedral 8-1 295
6. Westfield 7-0 283
7. Indpls Attucks 9-2 266
8. Lafayette Jeff 10-0 246
9. Silver Creek 7-2 226
10. South Bend Adams 9-0 221
11. Barr-Reeve 8-2 211
12. Hammond 6-1 182
13. FW Carroll 6-1 153
14. Warren Central 3-3 80
15 (tie). Fishers 4-2 69
15 (tie). Zionsville 6-3 69
17. Gary West 5-2 55
18. Lawrence Central 6-4 50
19. New Albany 5-3 45
20. Heritage Hills 5-0 28
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Crown Point, Evansville Bosse, Greencastle, Greenwood, Hamilton Southeastern, Harrison (W Lafayette), Kouts, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Michigan City, Mishawaka Marian, Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, South Bend Riley.
