Incoming Purdue freshman Caleb Furst was named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday.
Future teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn won the award in 2020, giving the Boilermakers the last two Gatorade Players of the Year in the same signing class.
Furst, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound post player, led Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian to the last two Class 2A state championships, averaging 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior. In the state title game, Furst scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and set a 2A championship game record with six blocks while adding seven rebounds. He also was named the recipient of the 2A Trester Mental Attitude Award.
During his career, he scored 2,087 career points and was the school’s all-time leader in points and rebounds. He won 105 games in his four years at Blackhawk Christian, and became the first 2A player to win Indiana Mr. Basketball since DeShaun Thomas of Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2010.
Furst was named an honorable mention MaxPreps All-American and at the time of his signing, was ranked No. 30 nationally by ESPN, 34 by 247Sports and 38 by Rivals.com.
He averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a junior and 18.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore, helping Blackhawk to the 2019 state title. The Braves were among the favorites to win the state title in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Furst is part of an incoming class that ranks among the nation’s top-25 classes, despite having just three players. He is joined by Kaufman-Renn, who was the Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up after leading Silver Creek to its second straight 3A state title and averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Brian Waddell was a spring signee after starring at Carmel High School, leading the Greyhounds to the 4A state title and averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a senior, while shooting 60.7 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.
FORMER LOUISVILLE ASSISTANT GETS PLEA DEAL IN EXTORTION CASE
LOUISVILLE — A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time.
Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with coaches, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according federal prosecutors.
He pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of interstate communication with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville. Gaudio agreed to a plea deal that will include probation and a fine.
Gaudio, 64, threatened to expose alleged violations by the team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices,” according to a charging document filed in May. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. Attorney.
Gaudio will be sentenced on Aug. 27.
He had been the head coach at Wake Forest University from 2007-10. He then spent eight years as an ESPN analyst before joining Louisville in 2018. Gaudio also previously led Army and Loyola-Maryland and worked with Louisville coach Chris Mack at Wake Forest.
