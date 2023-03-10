BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: James, Renn garner All-State recognition

Two local players have received All-State recognition from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
New Washington junior Kaidin James and Silver Creek freshman Brooklynn Renn were selected to the ICGSA Third Team.
James, a 5-7 guard, averaged 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 1.3 assists a game for the Mustangs (11-12).
Renn, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged a double-double (12 points, 11.3 rebounds a game) while shooting 49 percent from the field and 69 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons (14-10).
Corydon Central senior Ava Weber and Lanesville senior Linzie Wernert were chosen to the 26-member First Team. Weber, a 5-11 guard, averaged 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists a game for the Panthers, who finished as the Class 3A state runner-up. Wernert, a 5-9 forward, averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists per game for the Class A state champion Eagles.
Corydon sophomore Josie Vaughn joined James and Renn on the 28-member Third Team. Vaughn, a 5-6 guard, averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals a game for the Panthers.
The complete teams are listed below.
ICGSA ALL-STATE TEAMS
First Team
Cristen Carter (Ben Davis) Sr.; Maddy Hackman (Brownstown Central) Sr.; Alli Harness (Carroll) Jr.; Layla Gold (Cathedral) Sr.; Saige Stahl (Columbus East) Sr.; Ava Weber (Corydon Central) Sr.; Josie Trabel (East Central) Sr.; Samiyah Stout (Elkhart) Jr.; Amber Tretter (Forest Park) Sr.; Chloey Graham (Gibson Southern) Sr.; Riley Makalusky (Hamilton Southeastern) Sr.; Riley Flinn (Harrison) Sr.; Allison Stephens (Homestead) Sr.; Faith Wiseman (Indian Creek) Jr.; Lauren Foster (Indian Creek) Jr.; Renna Schwieterman (Jay County) Sr.; Linzie Wernert (Lanesville) Sr.; Nevaeh Jackson (FW Northrop) Sr.; Saniya Jackson (FW Northrop) Sr.; McKenna Layden (Northwestern) Sr.; Ashlynn Brooke (Pioneer) Sr.; Bailey Tabeling (Trinity Lutheran) Sr.; Addison Bowsman (Twin Lakes) So.; Lillian Barnes (Valparaiso) Fr.; Asiah Baxter (Warren Central) Sr.; Laila Hull (Zionsville) Sr.
Second Team
Jacklynn Hosier (Alexandria-Monroe) So.; Brynn Owens (Austin) Fr.; Madison Wagner (Carroll) Jr.; Ava Ziolkowski (Crown Point) Jr.; Maya Layton (Faith Christian) Fr.; Kyra Hill (Goshen) Jr.; Camryn Runner (Hamilton Heights) Jr.; Olivia Brown (Hamilton Southeastern) Sr.; Abby Fleetwood (Indian Creek) Sr.; Julian Woodard (Jennings County) Jr.; Ellery Minch (Mt. Vernon) Jr.; Ava Couch (North Central) Sr.; Eva Fisher (FW Northrop) Sr.; Brooklyn McLemore (FW Northrop) Sr.; Jackie Crews (Paoli) Sr.; Jess Troy (Penn) So.; Julia Economou (Penn) Sr.; Lexi Smith (Princeton) Jr.; Ellie Richardson (Scottsburg) So.; Avah Montgomery (Southridge) So.; Lizzie Graham (Triton Central) Sr.; Olivia Nickerson (Twin Lakes) Jr.; Kristin Bukata (Valparaiso) Sr.; Denyha Jacobs (Warren Central) Jr.; Caitlyn Campbell (Winchester) Sr.
Third Team
Addie Shank (FW Bishop Luers) Jr.; Maci Chamberlin (Blue River Valley) Sr.; Kalee Borden (Brownstown Central) Sr.; Josie Vaughn (Corydon Central) So.; Kamrah Banks (Decatur Central) Fr.; Trinity Wilburn (Faith Christian) Fr.; Leah West (Greensburg) So.; Maya Makalusky (Hamilton Southeastern) So.; Riley Whitlock (Harrison) Jr.; Campbell Moore (Harrison) Sr.; Mya Epps (Homestead) Fr.; Emma Reust (Homestead) Jr.; Lilly Toppen (Kankakee Valley) Sr.; Laniah Willis (Lapel) Fr.; Bradie Chambers (Linton) Jr.; Juliana Davis (Madison) Fr.; Gracyn Gilliard (Munster) Fr.; Kaidin James (New Washington) Jr.; Nakiya Harris (North Central) Sr.; Lexi Hale (Northwestern) Jr.; Payton Benge (Plainfield) Jr.; Azaryon Wesley (Princeton) Jr.; Kylee Edwards (Shelbyville) Sr.; Brooklynn Renn (Silver Creek) Fr.; Bailey Keusch (Southridge) Sr.; Addison Ward (Twin Lakes) Sr.; Kait Honeycutt (Wabash) So.; Emma Haan (Zionsville) Jr.
CAI’S ROY NAMED 1ST-TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Christian Academy senior boys’ standout Caleb Roy has been chosen first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
All totaled, 69 seniors — 36 boys and 33 girls — from across Indiana were selected to the first-team while 234 more boys and 247 more girls were recognized Thursday as honorable mention Academic All-State. In total, 550 players received some level of recognition in this year’s IBCA Academic All-State program.
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state nominated their senior student-athletes who met criteria that included a 3.5 grade-point average, or higher, on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one’s class and either an SAT score of 1100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24. Once nominations were received, an IBCA committee reviewed the information and determined awards for first team and honorable mention.
On the court Roy, a 6-4 forward, averaged 10.6 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game for the Warriors, who went 16-7.
Meanwhile, Borden’s AJ Agnew, Henryville’s Carson Conrey and Cadey Riley, as well as Clarksville’s Saul Tatum, garnered honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, the Borden trio of Claire Hall, Paige Robinson and Delaney Smith also received honorable mention. Additionally, those Braves were joined by Silver Creek’s Olivia Johnston, Clarksville’s Alyssa Leezer, Jeffersonville’s Sophia Reese, New Albany’s Alaina Walker and Providence’s Kate Weber.
IBCA ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
First-team
BOYS
Landon Biegel, Oak Hill; Luke Chambers, Lewis Cass; Peter Combs, Bloomfield; Austin Cripe, West Noble; Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley; Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora); Drew DuPont, Tecumseh; Cooper Farrall, Culver Military Academy; Landon Fritsch, Seymour; Josh Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Isaac Higgs, Evansville Reitz; Dayton Hoover, Frontier; Jase Howell, Madison-Grant; Lucas Kegerreis, Roncalli; Ben Keil, Lakeland; Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County; Bauer Maple, Maconaquah; Luke McBride, Norwell; Peyton Merica, Rising Sun; Tyler Myers, Evansville Day; Grant Oldham, Tri-West; Andre Ozlowski, University; Jake Parker, Norwell; Cole Pride, Batesville; Ian Raasch, NorthWood; Alex Romack, Westfield; Caleb Roy, Christian Academy; Sheperd Scott, Washington Township; Gage Sefton, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Coda Snyder, Bloomington Lighthouse Christian; Eli Swank, McCutcheon; Wyatt Thornburgh, Blue River Valley; Lance Wilson, North Daviess; Logan Wilson, North Daviess; and Lane Zohrlaut, Jennings County.
GIRLS
Trinity Britton, South Spencer; Sidney Brown, Salem; Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso; Ally Capouch, Kouts; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley; Mya Cline, Washington Catholic; Vanessa Cook, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger; McKinley Correll, Southwestern (Shelby); Kelsey DuBois, University; Katelyn Fennell, West Vigo; Caitlin Heim, Bloomington South; Laila Hull, Zionsville; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Caroline Long, Western; Reagan Martin, Owen Valley; Preslee Michael, Terre Haute North; Katie Moyer, Bremen; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Bailey Parham, Tri; Abby Parsons, Cascade; Maeve Perry, Brebeuf Jesuit; Lizzie Redar, Lawrenceburg; Gabby Richie, Logansport; Tessa Robertson, North White; Katheryn Rutherford, Western Boone; Haylee Schott, Leo; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Hallie Schweitzer, Triton Central; Avah Smith, Woodlan; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights; and Kate Wenger, Evansville Mater Dei.