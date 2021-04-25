Several local senior boys and girls are expected to play in the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association's Spring All-Star Classic on Sunday at Barr-Reeve High School.
The girls' game is slated to tip off around 2:15 p.m. with the boys' game to follow. Fans will be permitted (masks and social-distancing are required). The games will also be broadcast on ISC Sports Network on a pay-per-view basis.
On the boys' side, Silver Creek standouts Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn, who helped the Dragons to their second consecutive Class 3A state championship earlier this month and were recently selected to the Indiana All-Star team, were invited to attend.
Additionally, North Harrison standout Langdon Hatton is also expected to play.
On the girls' side, a trio of players — Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson — from the Silver Creek team that won its first-ever state title in February were invited to participate. Emly will be unable to attend, but Striverson and Gasaway, who recently signed to play at Northwest Florida State College, are expected to play.
Clarksville senior center Jasmine Walker will also participate. Walker, who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds this past season for the Generals, signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Franklin College on Friday.
Lanesville's Gracie Adams is also slated to play.
HBCA SPRING ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTERS
BOYS
West: Blake Sisley (Heritage Hills); Brycen Graber & Curt Hopf (Barr-Reeve); Caleb Swearingen (Northview); Chandler Moore (Evansville North); Colson Montgomery (Southridge); Isaac Vencel (Bloomington North); Isaiah Swope (Castle); Jace Kelly (South Spencer); Joey Bomba (Bloomington South); Jurrien Ballard (Princeton); Lincoln Hale (Linton-Stockton); Owen Dease (Evansville Reitz); Silas Bauer (Loogootee).
East: Kooper Jacobi & Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek); Langdon Hatton (North Harrison); Blake Barker (Columbus North); Brett Bosley (Paoli); Cody Samples (South Ripley); Lane Lauderbaugh (South Decatur); Lane Sparks (Greensburg); Logan Rohrbacher & Luke Collinsworth (East Central); Sam Voegele (Batesville); Treyton Owens (Scottsburg).
GIRLS
West: Addison Ainscough (Barr-Reeve); Amaya Thomas (Evansville Central); Anya Friend (Bloomington South); Aubrey Burgess & Haley Rose (Linton-Stockton); Kalea Fleming (Loogootee); Maycee Lange (Vincennes Lincoln); Pa'Shence Walker (Martinsville); Peyton Murphy & Ryleigh Anslinger (Evansville Memorial); Rebekah Gordon (Heritage Hills); Vanessa Shafford (Linton-Stockton).
East: Alana Striverson, Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek); Jasmine Walker (Clarksville); Gracie Adams (Lanesville); Addyson Kent (Jennings County); Alexa McKinley (Columbus North); Jade Nutley (Madison); Karly Sweeney (Salem); Katherine Benter (Brownstown Central); Paige Ledford (Jac-Cen-Del); Sydney Janes (Trinity Lutheran); Zoe Zellers (Scottsburg).
STANTON TO TRANSFER TO BALLARD
New Albany junior boys' standout Kaden Stanton will transfer to Louisville Ballard for his senior season, according to a post on social media earlier this week.
"Kaden Stanton is COMING HOME to Ballard HS for his Senior Year," Stanton's brother, Demetrius, posted on his Twitter page Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged around 15 points per game for the Bulldogs this past season, which ended with a 49-48 loss to Bedford North Lawrence in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals.
Earlier this week, Stanton received All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press. Last month, he also garnered All-State honorable mention from the IBCA.
