Three girls from Borden, two from New Washington and one from Henryville highlight the All-Southern Athletic Conference team released earlier this week.
League-champion, and Class A Borden Sectional champion, Lanesville had four on the 10-member team. Leading the way for the Eagles’ contingent was senior Linzie Wernert, who was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row. She tops the team in points per game (13.7) and rebounds per game (7.4) while also adding 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists. The Eagles (24-2), who are coming off their fifth straight sectional title, will face Wood Memorial at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the new one-game West Washington Regional.
Joining Wernert were teammates Hadley Crosier, Shelby Allen and Ava Kerr.
The Braves’ trio consisted of senior Emily Cissell and freshmen Ava Wheeler and Riley Rarick.
The Mustangs’ twosome was Kaidin James and Sami Mattingly while the lone Hornet on the squad was Chloe Harter.
Meanwhile, Eagles bench boss Angie Hinton was named Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season.
The complete team is listed below.
.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Linzie Wernert (Lanesville), Emily Cissell (Borden), Kaidin James (New Washington), Ava Wheeler (Borden), Hadley Crosier (Lanesville), Riley Rarick (Borden), Shelby Allen (Lanesville), Gracelynn Bartoszek (South Central), Ava Kerr (Lanesville), Chloe Harter (Henryville), Sami Mattingly (New Washington).
Most Outstanding Player: Linzie Wernert (Lanesville).
Coach of the Year: Angie Hinton (Lanesville).
Final SAC standings: Lanesville 5-0, Borden 4-1, New Washington 3-2, Henryville 2-3, South Central 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.
.
NEW WASH REPLACES SNODGRASS
New Washington has replaced Blake Snodgrass as its boys’ basketball coach.
Snodgrass, who was hired in late May, went 4-9 in his first 13 games on the Mustangs’ bench. New Wash athletic director Jonathan May declined to elaborate on Snodgrass’ dismissal.
Torrey Winchester took over interim head-coaching duties for the Mustangs for their Jan. 13 game at Henryville. New Wash (9-10) will take a five-game win streak into tonight’s Southern Athletic Conference contest at Lanesville.
WERNERT, 2 PANTHERS CHOSEN FOR HBCA ALL-STAR GAME
Wernert and two members of Corydon Central’s Class 3A sectional championship team were selected to play in the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association’s girls’ All-Star Game, which will be held April 16 at North Daviess.
Wernert will be joined on the East squad by Corydon's Bailey Orme and Ava Weber. Weber averages 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game while Orme averages 7.3 points, a team-high six assists, a team-best 3.4 steals and 2.7 rebounds a game.
The complete rosters are listed below.
.
HBCA ALL-STAR GAME GIRLS' ROSTERS
East: Jackie Crews (Paoli), Kylee Edwards (Shelbyville), Abby Fleetwood (Indian Creek), Lizzie Graham (Triton Central), Maddy Hackman (Brownstown Central); Saige Stahl (Columbus East); Hannah Stutsman (Scottsburg); Bailey Tabeling (Trinity Lutheran); Bailey Orme & Ava Weber (Corydon Central); Josie Trabel (East Central); Linzie Wernert (Lanesville).
West: Carley Begle, Lydia Betz & Amber Tretter (Forest Park); Gloria Brewer (Greencastle); Trinity Britton (South Spencer); Amiyah Buchanan & Jalyn Shelby (Evansville North); Reegan Hammelman (North Knox); Rhylan Kalb (Northeast Dubois); Gracie Kramer (Vincennes Lincoln); Emily Mattingly (Evansville Memorial); Alexis Tucker (Gibson Southern).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.