JEFFERSONVILLE — A pair of former University of Louisville national champions are re-teaming for a pair of basketball camps in Jeffersonville over the next two months.
Robbie Valentine, a member of the Cardinals’ 1986 champion squad, and IU Southeast men’s coach Wiley Brown, a starter on Louisville’s 1980 NCAA national championship team, are putting on the Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camps for the third straight year.
The camps, for boys and girls ages 5 through 16, will take place June 13-17 and July 18-21 at the Nachand Fieldhouse in downtown Jeff.
This is the third consecutive year the two have teamed up for a camp at the Fieldhouse.
There will be “full day” (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and “half day” (9 a.m. to noon) options for campers in June.
The July camp will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Once again, the camps will follow state and local COVID-related guidelines.
For more information, and registration forms, email rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com or brown434@ius.edu or call 502-909-2815. Additional info is available at www.wileybrownbasketball.com and kfcyumcenter.com.
HIGH SCHOOL EVENT AT HAMMERSMITH PARK ON FRIDAY
A high school basketball event is coming soon to the outdoor courts at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park in New Albany.
The Kentuckiana Summer Basketball League and Floyd County Parks and Recreation are partnering to stage KSBL Outdoor Night on Friday.
The event will feature a Southern Indiana vs. Metro Louisville theme, matching up high school teams from both sides of the river.
Games will take place on the Romeo Langford Court and the covered Phillips Pavilion Court.
Two girls’ contests will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m., with Silver Creek matching up with Louisville Sacred Heart and Clarksville facing Louisville’s Portland Christian.
The boys’ action begins at 5 p.m., with Clarksville taking on Louisville’s Beth Haven.
Charlestown and Louisville DeSales will hook up at 6 p.m., along with Providence versus Louisville Butler.
At 7 p.m., New Albany will meet Manual and Corydon Central will battle Bullitt East (Ky.).
The event will conclude with two 8 p.m. contests — Jeffersonville against Louisville Male and Floyd Central versus Louisville’s Evangel Christian.
Admission is $3 per person. Concessions will be available. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn or bag chair because seating near the courts is limited.
