BASKETBALL: Pioneers sweep Town titles

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville got off to a hot start, hitting its first four shots, in Friday night’s Town Championship.
However, Providence applied the defensive clamps after that and cruised to a 48-38 victory in the second game of the annual doubleheader between crosstown rivals.
“Initially we showed up to play, we didn’t show up to compete,” Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. “It took us three, four, five minutes to start competing. ... (Then) we started playing harder. Guys turned up the intensity and got after it. The tide turned for us.”
From the last part of the first quarter until midway through the third quarter, the Generals missed 17 of 18 shots.
With Clarksville mired in a shooting drought, Providence took advantage and built 33-18 lead.
“They’re a good team,” first-year Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said of the Pioneers. “They all can handle (the ball). And, they all know how to play. You can’t really key on one guy. ... On top of it, they play so hard.”
The Generals (3-6) finally found the basket late in the third quarter and made a brief push.
After back-to-back baskets — a 3-pointer from Jacob Seward and a layup by Dakota Capps — Clarksville closed to within 35-28 heading into the final frame.
The Generals couldn’t get closer, though.
Providence (8-3) put the game away by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Tyler Simmons’ layup with 3 minutes, 11 seconds to play gave Providence its largest lead of the night, 44-28.
“When you go through a stretch when you’re 1 for 17 and lose by 10, I think that means there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Hankins said. “They’re really, really good defensively. I want to give them all the credit in the world.”
With Providence playing solid D, Hankins said he team got stagnant on the offensive end and began standing around.
“I just have to do a better job of getting them ready,” said Hankins, whose team will host New Washington in another girl-boy doubleheader Saturday night. “Our best days are ahead of us. We have a lot of talent in the program. ... We just need to stack good days together and get better.”
Capps led the Generals (3-6) with 13 points while Seward scored 11.
For Providence, Simmons led a very balanced attack with eight points. Cade Carver scored seven while four others — Quentin Hesse, Casey Kaelin, Jaden Johnson and Grant Williams — had six apiece.
“We’re just learning how to close games out — to finish,” said Miller, whose team will host Jeffersonville next Saturday night.
GIRLS: PROVIDENCE 51, CLARKSVILLE 14
The Pioneers trailed 8-5 at the end of the first quarter, before outscoring the Generals 46-6 the rest of the way.
Sophomore Grace Denis scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, to pace the Pioneers (4-11), who hit 10 from long range. MVP Lillie Weber added 10 for Providence, which will host Providence Cristo Rey at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Dahja Gaines netted nine points to lead the Generals (3-14), who host New Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Providence 5 17 13 16 — 51
Clarksville 8 3 3 0 — 14
Providence (4-11): Kate Weber 5, Erica Voelker 8, Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 10, Maci Hoskins 5, Molly Richards 3, Isabelle Frey 3, Grace Denis 15.
Clarksville (3-14): Kenzie Alexander 1, Dahja Gaines 9, Carlye Nixe 2, Mariah Smith 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 10 (Denis 5, Voelker 2, L.Weber 2, Hoskins); Clarksville 0.
BOYS: PROVIDENCE 48, CLARKSVILLE 38
Providence 10 13 14 11 — 48
Clarksville 14 3 11 10 — 38
Providence (8-3): Cade Carver 7, Quentin Hesse 6, Casey Kaelin 6, Carter Lannan 5, Tyler Simmons 8, Jaden Johnson 6, Grant Williams 6, Grant Seebold 2, Max Beatty 5.
Clarksville (3-6): Dakota Capps 13, Ashton Leezer 5, Jacob Seward 11, Caleb Cummings 1, Alex Titus 3, Nadir Muhammad 5.
3-point field goals: Providence 1 (Beatty); Clarksville 6 (Seward 3, Capps, Muhammad, Titus).