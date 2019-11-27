NEW WASHINGTON — The first game of Tuesday night's Charlestown-New Washington doubleheader was decided in the final seconds.
The second contest was more clear-cut.
Lanae Crowe's late layin lifted the Pirates to a 61-60 overtime triumph over the Mustangs in the girls' matchup.
In the nightcap, a fast start helped the New Wash boys open up a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to a 65-50 win over Charlestown in the season-opener for both.
.
GIRLS
CHARLESTOWN 61, NEW WASHINGTON 60 (OT)
Charlestown 7 13 19 13 9—61
New Washington 8 13 19 12 8—60
Charlestown (3-3): Skylar Cochran 7, Karston Watson 10, Peyton Crace 17, Jackie Biscardi 8, Demaria King 11, Heidi Chester 4, Laney Hawkins 2, Lanae Crowe 2.
New Washington (3-5): Taylor James 12, Kalin Campbell 3, Grace Ellison 1, Mackenzie Krouse 10, Makynsie Barger 10, Adrian Miles 24.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Biscardi, Chester, Cochran, Crace), New Washington 5 (Miles 4, Barger).
.
BOYS
NEW WASHINGTON 65, CHARLESTOWN 50
Charlestown 7 16 12 15—50
New Washington 17 16 15 17—65
Charlestown (0-1): Ashton Davis 2, Devron West 11, Caleb Brown 2, Kyle Craig 16, Clayton Rothbauer 5, Marion Lukes 3, Matt Henning 2, Brock Cook 2, Brayden Crawford 7.
New Washington (1-0): Jesus Diaz 15, Matthew Arthur 14, AJ Walter 17, Josh Clemons 10, Bo Giltner 6, Jakob Arthur 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Craig, Lukes, Rothbauer, West), New Washington 6 (M. Arthur 3, Diaz 2, J. Arthur).
