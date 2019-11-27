NEW WASHINGTON — The first game of Tuesday night's Charlestown-New Washington doubleheader was decided in the final seconds. 

The second contest was more clear-cut. 

Lanae Crowe's late layin lifted the Pirates to a 61-60 overtime triumph over the Mustangs in the girls' matchup. 

In the nightcap, a fast start helped the New Wash boys open up a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to a 65-50 win over Charlestown in the season-opener for both. 

GIRLS

CHARLESTOWN 61, NEW WASHINGTON 60 (OT)

Charlestown            7     13     19     13     9—61

New Washington     8     13     19     12     8—60

     Charlestown (3-3): Skylar Cochran 7, Karston Watson 10, Peyton Crace 17, Jackie Biscardi 8, Demaria King 11, Heidi Chester 4, Laney Hawkins 2, Lanae Crowe 2. 

    New Washington (3-5): Taylor James 12, Kalin Campbell 3, Grace Ellison 1, Mackenzie Krouse 10, Makynsie Barger 10, Adrian Miles 24. 

     3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Biscardi, Chester, Cochran, Crace), New Washington 5 (Miles 4, Barger). 

BOYS

NEW WASHINGTON 65, CHARLESTOWN 50

Charlestown              7     16     12     15—50

New Washington     17     16     15     17—65

     Charlestown (0-1): Ashton Davis 2, Devron West 11, Caleb Brown 2, Kyle Craig 16, Clayton Rothbauer 5, Marion Lukes 3, Matt Henning 2, Brock Cook 2, Brayden Crawford 7. 

     New Washington (1-0): Jesus Diaz 15, Matthew Arthur 14, AJ Walter 17, Josh Clemons 10, Bo Giltner 6, Jakob Arthur 3. 

     3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Craig, Lukes, Rothbauer, West), New Washington 6 (M. Arthur 3, Diaz 2, J. Arthur). 

