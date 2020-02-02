NEW ALBANY — Trey Hourigan scored a game-high 18 points to pace three in double figures and lead New Albany to a 59-42 victory over visiting Jasper in boys’ basketball action Saturday night.
Kaden Stanton and Julien Hunter added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who bounced back from Friday night’s last-second loss to Evansville North to end the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.
Hourigan hit four 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter to help New Albany build an early 16-9 lead. The Bulldogs led 26-18 at halftime before taking control in the third period, when they outscored Jasper 19-11. Hunter had six in the quarter, while Hourigan added five.
The Bulldogs (10-7) next visit Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 59, JASPER 42
Jasper 9 9 11 13 — 42
New Albany 16 10 19 14 — 59
Jasper (12-3): Carter Stamm 3, Jackson Kabrick 12, Caleb Burger 6, Quentin Harmon 7, Isaac Day 2, Tanner Erny 2, William Schmitt 3, Isaac Heim 5, Reece Day 2.
New Albany (10-7): Kaden Stanton 12, Maddox Schmelz 4, Tucker Biven 8, Julien Hunter 12, Trey Hourigan 18, Jordan Thomas 1, Jackson Streander 2, Ja’Raylan Johnson 2.
3-point field goals: Jasper 3 (Harmon, Heim, Kabrick); New Albany 8 (Hourigan 4, Stanton 3, Biven).
WARRIORS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Christian Academy built a 37-8 halftime lead and rolled to a 68-36 win at Borden on Saturday night.
The Warriors led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Braves 18-3 in the second to take a 29-point lead into the locker room. From there CAI cruised to its fourth win in five games.
Josh Hahn scored a game-high 19 points — 15 in the first half — to lead three in double figures for the Warriors. Brady Dunn added 12 while Caleb Doss tallied 10 off the bench for CAI.
Tommy Devine scored 15 points to pace Borden.
The Warriors (10-7) visit Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Braves (5-12), meanwhile, play at Springs Valley next Saturday afternoon.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 68, BORDEN 36
CAI 19 18 18 13 — 68
Borden 5 3 9 19 — 36
Christian Academy (10-7): T.J. Proctor 7, Nick Conrad 4, Ethan Carrier 6, Josh Hahn 19, Bailey Conrad 4, Brady Dunn 12, Chris Ballew 4, Caleb Doss 10, Caleb Roy 2.
Borden (5-12): Mason Carter 3, Sterling Mikel 7, Tommy Devine 15, Brennan Eurton 6, Micah Franklin 3, A.J. Agnew 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 8 (Dunn 3, Carrier 2, Doss 2, N. Conrad); Borden 4 (Mikel 2, Carter, Devine).
LIONS GET 3RD WIN
SELLERSBURG — Ladarius Wallace and Kevin Meyer scored 16 points apiece to lead Rock Creek to its third win of the season, a 77-62 triumph over visiting Louisville Brown on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathon Browning added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lions, who led 25-14 at the end of the first quarter and 40-30 at halftime.
Rock Creek (3-14) hosts Cannelton next Saturday.
GENERALS DOWN REBELS
ELIZABETH — Clarksville picked up its fifth win in six games Saturday night, beating host South Central 65-51.
The Generals (10-6) host Brownstown Central next Saturday afternoon.
EAGLES TOP PIRATES
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville cruised to a 76-54 win over Charlestown on Saturday night.
The Pirates (3-13) host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
GENERALS NOTCH 4TH WIN
ELIZABETH — Clarksville closed out its regular season with a 52-35 win at South Central on Saturday night.
The Generals led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. They cruised from there.
Jasmine Walker scored 16 points to pace three in double figures for Clarksville. Mackenzie Spalding added 12 and Kylie Perez 11 for the Generals (4-18), who next face the winner between Providence and Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinals.
CLARKSVILLE 52, SOUTH CENTRAL 35
Clarksville 14 15 8 15 — 52
South Central 6 11 7 11 — 35
Clarksville (4-18): Winsor 3, Miller 6, Perez 11, Bagshaw 2, Gaines 2, Spalding 12, Walker 16.
South Central (2-20): Kiper 11, Patterson 1, Goodwin 11, A. Faith 3, Harl 6, G. Faith 2, Spencer 1.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 3 (Perez 2, Spalding); South Central 4 (Kiper 3, Goodwin).
