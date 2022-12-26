 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons try for 6th straight holiday tourney title

12-16-22_Jeffersonville@SilverCreek_BBB_80068.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek freshman Kasen Daeger drives to the basket for a layup during the Dragons’ 77-56 loss to Jeffersonville earlier this month. They have won five consecutive Silver Creek Holiday Tournament titles.

The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team will try for its sixth straight championship in its holiday tourney this week.

The five-time reigning champion Dragons begin defense of their titles in the 62nd annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament tonight.

Creek (3-3) will host Clarksville (1-6) at 6 p.m. this evening in the first game of the state’s longest-running holiday tourney that features the same four teams. Defending Class 2A state champ Providence (3-3), the last team other than the Dragons to win the tourney (in 2017), will play Charlestown (5-3) in the second game around 7:30 p.m. The losers will play in the consolation contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday night while the winners will meet in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. that night.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, though, when it comes to local teams playing in holiday tourneys.

Below is a quick glance at many of those events involving area squads over the remainder of this week.

BRAVES IN MONROVIA’S BULLDOG CLASSIC

Borden will compete in the eight-team Bulldog Holiday Classic, which runs today and Wednesday at Monrovia.

The Braves (5-3) will face Rising Sun at 1:30 p.m. today in the final first-round game. If they win, they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. tonight. If they lose to the Shiners, they’ll play at 6 p.m. this evening.

The complete schedule is listed below.

.

BULLDOG HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Monrovia

Today

Game 1: Bethesda Christian vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Union County at Monrovia, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: North Putnam vs. Greenwood Christian, noon

Game 4: Borden vs. Rising Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 12 (final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

.

LIONS TRAVEL TO CONNERSVILLE

Rock Creek will compete in a one-day, four-team tourney against much larger schools at Connersville today.

The Class A Lions (2-3) will face the host, and 3A, Spartans at noon in the first game, followed by 4A Lawrence North versus 3A Fort Wayne Concordia in the second contest. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 6 p.m. tonight while the winners will face off in the final at 7:30 p.m.

.

CONNERSVILLE TOURNAMENT

Today

Game 1: Rock Creek at Connersville, noon

Game 2: Lawrence North vs. Fort Wayne Concordia, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Providence senior Jaden Johnson drives the ball during the Pioneers’ 45-42 loss at Scottsburg earlier this month. Providence will try for its first Silver Creek Holiday Tournament title since 2017.

.

MUSTANGS AT MORRISTOWN

New Washington will participate in the two-day, eight-team Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament, which starts Wednesday at Morristown.

The Mustangs (3-5) face South Dearborn at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon in the final first-round game. If New Wash wins, it will play at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow evening. If the Mustangs lose, they’ll play at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

The complete schedule is listed below.

.

HOOSIER SHOOTING ACADEMY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Morristown

Wednesday

Game 1: Cascade at Morristown, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Milan vs. Covenant Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: South Ripley vs. Indianapolis Chatard, 1 p.m.

Game 4: South Dearborn vs. New Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 12 (final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

.

RED DEVILS IN INDY

Jeffersonville will take part in the two-day, four-team round robin Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational, which starts Wednesday at North Central.

The Red Devils (5-2) will face the Pike Red Devils at 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon before playing the host Panthers at 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

.

PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

At North Central

Wednesday

Game 1: Park Tudor at North Central, 3:15 p.m.

Game 2: Jeffersonville vs. Pike, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: Jeffersonville at North Central, 3:15 p.m.

Game 4: Park Tudor vs. Pike, 5 p.m.

.

HIGHLANDERS HEADED TO RONCALLI

Floyd Central will take part in the four-team Indianapolis Roncalli Holiday Tournament, which will take place Thursday.

The Highlanders (1-4) will face Fortville’s Mount Vernon at noon Thursday, after 2A No. 10 University takes on the host Royals.

The third-place game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday evening with the final to follow around 7:30 p.m.

.

RONCALLI TOURNAMENT

Thursday at Indianapolis Roncalli

Game 1: University at Roncalli, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Floyd Central vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), noon

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 4 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

.

’DOGS PLAY TWICE

New Albany isn’t taking part in a holiday tournament, but the Bulldogs do have two big games this week.

First, New Albany (6-1, 1-0) will visit Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

At the same time Thursday night, the ‘Dogs will host Centerville (Ohio) and Indiana University-recruit Gabe Cupps on Romeo Langford Court.

12-20-22_Charlestown@CorydonCentral_GBB_80620.jpg (copy)

Charlestown senior Laney Hawkins puts up a shot during the Pirates’ 67-46 loss at Corydon Central last week. Hawkins and the Pirates will play in Scottsburg’s Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic today and Wednesday.

GIRLS

PIRATES IN CHEATHAM CLASSIC

Charlestown will participate in the six-team, two-day Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic, which starts Tuesday at Scottsburg’s Meyer Gymnasium.

The Pirates (7-5) will play Evansville North at 3 p.m. this afternoon in their first game before facing Indianapolis Chatard at 6 p.m. this evening.

The complete schedule is listed below.

.

DONNA CHEATHAM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Scottsburg’s Meyer Gym

Today

Game 1 (Pool B): Evansville North vs. Indianapolis Chatard, noon

Game 2 (Pool A): West Washington at Scottsburg, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 (Pool B): Charlestown vs. Evansville North, 3 p.m.

Game 4 (Pool A): Indiana Math & Science vs. West Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 (Pool B): Chatard vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Game 6 (Pool A): Math & Science at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 7: Pool B 3rd-place vs. Pool A 3rd-place, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Pool B 2nd-place vs. Pool A 2nd-place, 4 p.m.

Game 9 (final): Pool B 1st-place vs. Pool A 1st-place, 6 p.m.

.

RED DEVILS TO PLAY IN 2 EVENTS

Jeffersonville will compete in two events this week.

First, the Red Devils (10-4) will face Fishers at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the final game of its one-day BODYARMOR Showcase at Johnson Arena.

Then, Jeff will take part in the four-team Center Grove Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Devils will face McCutcheon at noon that day after the host Trojans take on Linton-Stockton in the opening game. The losers will play in the third-place game at 5 p.m. before the winners meet at 7 p.m.

.

BODYARMOR SHOWCASE

Wednesday at Jeffersonville’s Johnson Arena

Game 1: Louisville Holy Cross vs. North Oldham (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: Warren Central (Ky.) vs. Louisville DuPont Manual, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Columbus North vs. Louisville Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Fishers at Jeffersonville

.

CENTER GROVE TOURNAMENT

Thursday at Center Grove

Game 1: Linton-Stockton at Center Grove, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Jeffersonville vs. McCutcheon, noon

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 4 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

.

LIONS HOST TOURNEY

Rock Creek will host its own four-team holiday tourney Friday.

The Lions (10-2) will take on South Central at 9:30 a.m. in the first game before Louisville Collegiate faces Christian Academy at 11 a.m. in the second.

The third-place game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. that afternoon with the final to follow at 2:45 p.m.

.

ROCK CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Friday at Rock Creek

Game 1: South Central at Rock Creek, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Louisville Collegiate vs. Christian Academy, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2:45 p.m.

.

DRAGONS TO PLAY TWICE

Silver Creek will play two games Wednesday in the eight-team, round robin Gibson County Tournament, which will take place that day and Jan. 2.

The Dragons (5-6), though, will only play in a pair of contests tomorrow at Gibson Southern. They’ll face Sullivan at 11 a.m. in the first game, then Princeton at 5 p.m. that afternoon.

.

GIBSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Wednesday at Gibson Southern

Game 1: Sullivan vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Barr-Reeve vs. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Silver Creek vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Gibson Southern

Game 4: Sullivan at Gibson Southern, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Mount Carmel (Ill.) vs. Barr-Reeve, noon

Game 8: Barr-Reeve at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Princeton

Game 5: Edgewood at Princeton, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Mount Carmel (Il.) at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Wood Memorial

Game 7: Sullivan at Wood Memorial, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Edgewood at Wood Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

