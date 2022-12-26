BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons try for 6th straight holiday tourney title

The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team will try for its sixth straight championship in its holiday tourney this week.
The five-time reigning champion Dragons begin defense of their titles in the 62nd annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament tonight.
Creek (3-3) will host Clarksville (1-6) at 6 p.m. this evening in the first game of the state’s longest-running holiday tourney that features the same four teams. Defending Class 2A state champ Providence (3-3), the last team other than the Dragons to win the tourney (in 2017), will play Charlestown (5-3) in the second game around 7:30 p.m. The losers will play in the consolation contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday night while the winners will meet in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. that night.
That is just the tip of the iceberg, though, when it comes to local teams playing in holiday tourneys.
Below is a quick glance at many of those events involving area squads over the remainder of this week.
BRAVES IN MONROVIA’S BULLDOG CLASSIC
Borden will compete in the eight-team Bulldog Holiday Classic, which runs today and Wednesday at Monrovia.
The Braves (5-3) will face Rising Sun at 1:30 p.m. today in the final first-round game. If they win, they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. tonight. If they lose to the Shiners, they’ll play at 6 p.m. this evening.
The complete schedule is listed below.
BULLDOG HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Monrovia
Today
Game 1: Bethesda Christian vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Union County at Monrovia, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: North Putnam vs. Greenwood Christian, noon
Game 4: Borden vs. Rising Sun, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 12 (final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
LIONS TRAVEL TO CONNERSVILLE
Rock Creek will compete in a one-day, four-team tourney against much larger schools at Connersville today.
The Class A Lions (2-3) will face the host, and 3A, Spartans at noon in the first game, followed by 4A Lawrence North versus 3A Fort Wayne Concordia in the second contest. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 6 p.m. tonight while the winners will face off in the final at 7:30 p.m.
CONNERSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Today
Game 1: Rock Creek at Connersville, noon
Game 2: Lawrence North vs. Fort Wayne Concordia, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
MUSTANGS AT MORRISTOWN
New Washington will participate in the two-day, eight-team Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament, which starts Wednesday at Morristown.
The Mustangs (3-5) face South Dearborn at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon in the final first-round game. If New Wash wins, it will play at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow evening. If the Mustangs lose, they’ll play at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
The complete schedule is listed below.
HOOSIER SHOOTING ACADEMY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
At Morristown
Wednesday
Game 1: Cascade at Morristown, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Milan vs. Covenant Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: South Ripley vs. Indianapolis Chatard, 1 p.m.
Game 4: South Dearborn vs. New Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 12 (final): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
RED DEVILS IN INDY
Jeffersonville will take part in the two-day, four-team round robin Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational, which starts Wednesday at North Central.
The Red Devils (5-2) will face the Pike Red Devils at 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon before playing the host Panthers at 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
At North Central
Wednesday
Game 1: Park Tudor at North Central, 3:15 p.m.
Game 2: Jeffersonville vs. Pike, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: Jeffersonville at North Central, 3:15 p.m.
Game 4: Park Tudor vs. Pike, 5 p.m.
HIGHLANDERS HEADED TO RONCALLI
Floyd Central will take part in the four-team Indianapolis Roncalli Holiday Tournament, which will take place Thursday.
The Highlanders (1-4) will face Fortville’s Mount Vernon at noon Thursday, after 2A No. 10 University takes on the host Royals.
The third-place game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday evening with the final to follow around 7:30 p.m.
RONCALLI TOURNAMENT
Thursday at Indianapolis Roncalli
Game 1: University at Roncalli, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Floyd Central vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), noon
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 4 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
’DOGS PLAY TWICE
New Albany isn’t taking part in a holiday tournament, but the Bulldogs do have two big games this week.
First, New Albany (6-1, 1-0) will visit Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
At the same time Thursday night, the ‘Dogs will host Centerville (Ohio) and Indiana University-recruit Gabe Cupps on Romeo Langford Court.
GIRLS
PIRATES IN CHEATHAM CLASSIC
Charlestown will participate in the six-team, two-day Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic, which starts Tuesday at Scottsburg’s Meyer Gymnasium.
The Pirates (7-5) will play Evansville North at 3 p.m. this afternoon in their first game before facing Indianapolis Chatard at 6 p.m. this evening.
The complete schedule is listed below.
DONNA CHEATHAM HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Scottsburg’s Meyer Gym
Today
Game 1 (Pool B): Evansville North vs. Indianapolis Chatard, noon
Game 2 (Pool A): West Washington at Scottsburg, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3 (Pool B): Charlestown vs. Evansville North, 3 p.m.
Game 4 (Pool A): Indiana Math & Science vs. West Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Pool B): Chatard vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Game 6 (Pool A): Math & Science at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 7: Pool B 3rd-place vs. Pool A 3rd-place, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Pool B 2nd-place vs. Pool A 2nd-place, 4 p.m.
Game 9 (final): Pool B 1st-place vs. Pool A 1st-place, 6 p.m.
RED DEVILS TO PLAY IN 2 EVENTS
Jeffersonville will compete in two events this week.
First, the Red Devils (10-4) will face Fishers at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the final game of its one-day BODYARMOR Showcase at Johnson Arena.
Then, Jeff will take part in the four-team Center Grove Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The Devils will face McCutcheon at noon that day after the host Trojans take on Linton-Stockton in the opening game. The losers will play in the third-place game at 5 p.m. before the winners meet at 7 p.m.
BODYARMOR SHOWCASE
Wednesday at Jeffersonville’s Johnson Arena
Game 1: Louisville Holy Cross vs. North Oldham (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.
Game 2: Warren Central (Ky.) vs. Louisville DuPont Manual, 2 p.m.
Game 3: Columbus North vs. Louisville Butler, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Fishers at Jeffersonville
CENTER GROVE TOURNAMENT
Thursday at Center Grove
Game 1: Linton-Stockton at Center Grove, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Jeffersonville vs. McCutcheon, noon
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 4 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
LIONS HOST TOURNEY
Rock Creek will host its own four-team holiday tourney Friday.
The Lions (10-2) will take on South Central at 9:30 a.m. in the first game before Louisville Collegiate faces Christian Academy at 11 a.m. in the second.
The third-place game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. that afternoon with the final to follow at 2:45 p.m.
ROCK CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Friday at Rock Creek
Game 1: South Central at Rock Creek, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: Louisville Collegiate vs. Christian Academy, 11 a.m.
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2:45 p.m.
DRAGONS TO PLAY TWICE
Silver Creek will play two games Wednesday in the eight-team, round robin Gibson County Tournament, which will take place that day and Jan. 2.
The Dragons (5-6), though, will only play in a pair of contests tomorrow at Gibson Southern. They’ll face Sullivan at 11 a.m. in the first game, then Princeton at 5 p.m. that afternoon.
GIBSON COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Wednesday at Gibson Southern
Game 1: Sullivan vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Barr-Reeve vs. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: Silver Creek vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Gibson Southern
Game 4: Sullivan at Gibson Southern, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Mount Carmel (Ill.) vs. Barr-Reeve, noon
Game 8: Barr-Reeve at Gibson Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Princeton
Game 5: Edgewood at Princeton, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Mount Carmel (Il.) at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Wood Memorial
Game 7: Sullivan at Wood Memorial, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Edgewood at Wood Memorial, 7:30 p.m.