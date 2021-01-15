BROWNSTOWN — Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern combined for 40 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 61-40 win at Brownstown Central in a Mid-Southern Conference boys’ basketball clash Friday night.
Jacobi tallied 23 points (on 9 of 12 shooting) and 10 rebounds while Northern notched 17 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Trey Kaufman, who drew a great deal of the Braves’ attention defensively, stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, eight blocked shots and two steals.
“The story of the game was our defense,” Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “That was our best defensive effort of the year, by far. The energy and the focus on the scouting report, it just seemed like we were everywhere.”
Isaac Hinton added eight points, four blocks and three assists for Silver Creek, which led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Brownstown 15-6 in the second period to take a 33-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Dragons then outpointed the Braves 13-5 in the third quarter and cruised from there.
Silver Creek (9-2, 4-1) hosts Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
NASH GETS 200TH WIN
AUSTIN — Borden head coach Doc Nash notched his 200th career victory with the Braves’ 79-58 win at Austin on Friday night.
Cruz Martin and Kasym Nash, the coach’s son, combined for 44 points in the benchmark victory. Martin tallied 22, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Nash netted 20, thanks in part to four 3’s. Brennan Eurton contributed 14 points for Borden, which led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and 42-24 at halftime.
The Braves (8-4) host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
EAGLES TOP WARRIORS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outscored Christian Academy 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 50-40 win Friday night in a battle between two sectional foes.
The Warriors led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored them 17-9 in the second period to take a 20-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Lanesville then outpointed the Warriors 13-12 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the final frame.
Mason Miller scored a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (8-2).
Caleb Doss scored 17 points and Brady Dunn added 16 for the Warriors (5-5), who host Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
PIRATES TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Kennedy Coleman scored 16 points to lead four in double digits as Charlestown rolled to a 62-21 triumph at Providence on Friday night.
Maddie Nipper added 15, Laney Hawkins 14 and Demaria King 13 for the Pirates, who led 27-4 at the end of the first period.
Sydney Waldron scored five points to pace the Pioneers (4-11), visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Charlestown (6-5) hosts Jeffersonville at 1:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.