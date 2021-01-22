CHARLESTOWN — Eastern outscored host Charlestown 36-27 in the second half for a 60-50 victory in Mid-Southern Conference boys’ basketball action Friday night.
The Musketeers led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates pulled within one, 24-23, by the break. Eastern, though, outpointed Charlestown 15-6 in the third quarter before both teams tallied 21 in the final frame.
Kyle Craig and Clayton Rothbauer scored 15 points apiece to pace the Pirates while Ty Crace added 11.
Charlestown (3-7, 0-3) hosts Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight in its second of three straight MSC contests.
EASTERN 60, CHARLESTOWN 50
Eastern 16 8 15 21 — 50
Charlestown 13 10 6 21 — 60
Eastern (6-7, 3-3): C. Gonzalez 9, O. Pickerell 12, K. Temple 3, Cade Jones 16, J. Cherry 14, E. Guthrie 6.
Charlestown (3-7, 0-3): Matt Henning 3, Ty Crace 11, Clayton Rothbauer 15, Kyle Craig 15, Chase Benner 2, Brody Wagers 4.
3-point field goals: Eastern 5 (Pickerell 4, Jones); Charlestown 9 (Rothbauer 5, Crace 3, Craig); Eastern
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin outscored New Washington 24-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-51 victory Friday night.
Brysen Montgomery scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles, who led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime before the Mustangs got within 42-39 by the end of the third period.
Matthew Arthur tallied a team-high 20 points while Bo Giltner added 18 for New Wash (4-11), which hosts Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
AUSTIN 66, NEW WASHINGTON 51
Austin 13 18 11 24 — 66
New Washington 11 14 14 12 — 51
Austin (3-8): Brysen Montgomery 22, Peyton Gwin 18, Brenden Mosier 15, Branden Rice 6, Gavin Parker 3, Gabe Bowling 2.
New Washington (4-11): Matthew Arthur 20, Bo Giltner 18, Logan Cooper 6, Paul Giltner 5, Hunter Eurton 2.
3-point field goals: Austin 8 (Montgomery 4, Gwin 3, Rice); New Washington 3 (Arthur 2, P. Giltner).
REBELS TOP PIONEERS
ROCKPORT — Trinity Britton tallied a game-high 27 points to lead South Spencer to a 46-35 victory over visiting Providence on Friday night.
Britton scored 11 points in the second quarter, when the Rebels outpointed the Pioneers 17-2 to take control of the game.
Freshman Lilly Kaiser scored a team-high 11 points while classmate Sydney Waldron added nine for Providence (5-14), which hosts Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
