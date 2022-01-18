SELLERSBURG — Senior Sydney Sierota scored a game-high 19 points to lead Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek to a 54-34 victory over visiting Columbus North on Tuesday night.
Sierota scored nine of her points in the first quarter as the Dragons jumped out to a 20-13 lead. They increased their advantage to 29-19 by halftime and 45-32 at the conclusion of the third period.
Sierota finished the game 6 for 7 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the free throw line.
Fellow senior Kynidi Mason-Striverson added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals while classmate Emme Rooney collected 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Silver Creek (19-1) is scheduled to host Mid-Southern Conference-rival Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SILVER CREEK 54, COLUMBUS NORTH 34
Columbus North 13 6 13 2 — 34
Silver Creek 20 9 16 9 — 54
Columbus North (11-8): Barker 9, Lawson 12, Justis 4, Jones 4, Norman 2, Hurt 3.
Silver Creek (19-1): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 19, Emme Rooney 11, Merideth Wilkinson 8.
3-point field goals: Columbus North 4 (Barker 2, Hurt, Lawson); Silver Creek 2 (Rooney, Sierota).
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Borden built a 19-point halftime lead en route to a 53-41 win at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Braves led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter before doubling up the Rebels 14-7 in the second to take a 34-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
South Central rallied in the second half, outscoring Borden 26-19, but it wasn't enough.
"We had a decent first half, but didn't keep the same mindset in the second half," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "We didn't shoot it well from the free throw line, and that needs to get better."
Emily Cissell scored 17 points to lead Borden while Paige Robinson added nine.
The Braves (11-8, 4-1) are slated to host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 53, SOUTH CENTRAL 41
Borden 20 14 13 6 — 53
South Central 8 7 15 11 — 41
Borden (11-8, 4-1): Hannah Peine 7, Gabby Thomas 2, Delaney Smith 4, Caitlyn Cook 2, Hailey Hurst 6, Paige Robinson 9, Emily Cissell 17, Claire Hall 6.
South Central (1-12, 1-4): Kiper 24, Faith 1, Liebert 8, Spencer 8.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Peine, Hurst 2, Cissell 3); South Central 4 (Kiper 3, Liebert).
HORNETS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Henryville held off host Christian Academy for a 40-28 triumph Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter, 19-14 at halftime and 24-16 at the conclusion of the third period before outscoring the Warriors 16-12 in the final frame.
Freshman Mylee Marcum netted a game-high 15 points to pace Henryville while Hillary White added 11, including six in the fourth quarter.
Leah Stevens scored 11 points to lead CAI (6-11), which is scheduled to visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Meanwhile the Hornets (8-9), who eclipsed their win total of last season with Tuesday's victory, are slated to visit Borden at the same time.
HENRYVILLE 40, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 28
Henryville 7 12 5 16 — 40
Chr. Academy 2 12 2 12 — 28
Henryville (8-9): Hillary White 11, Alexis Marion 9, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 5, Mylee Marcum 15.
CAI (6-11): Ashlin Owen 6, Leah Stevens 11, Nicole Tucker 1, Alexus Bryant 2, Brooklyn Shields 2, Lilly Yates 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (White 2, Marion); Christian Academy 3 (Stevens 3).
MUSTANGS TOP 'TOPPERS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rolled to a 54-25 triumph — its fifth win in a row — over visiting Shawe Memorial on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. They took control after intermission, outscoring the Hilltoppers 11-2 in the third period and 22-11 in the final frame.
Kaidin James tallied a game-high 22 points to lead New Wash. She was 7 for 11 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the free throw line. She also recorded five steals and three rebounds before fouling out. Grace Ellison added nine points, all on 3-pointers, while Emma DeCamp netted eight. Macy Fields contributed seven points while topping the team in rebounds (six) and assists (four).
The Mustangs (10-8) are scheduled to host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 54, SHAWE MEMORIAL 25
Shawe Memorial 8 4 2 11 — 25
New Washington 11 10 11 22 — 54
Shawe Memorial (7-8): Knoebel 12, Turner 5, Hill 4, Perez 4.
New Washington (10-8): Kaidin James 22, Grace Ellison 9, Emma DeCamp 8, Macy Fields 7, Sami Mattingly 6, McKenna Donaway 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 3 (Knoebel 2, Turner); New Washington 6 (Ellison 3, DeCamp, James, Mattingly).
