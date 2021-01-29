BEDFORD — Will Lovings-Watts scored a game-high 22 points to lead Jeffersonville to a 54-49 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.
The Stars led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils rallied in the second, outscoring BNL 17-8 to take a 31-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Stars outscored Jeff 25-23 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Kobe Stoudemire added 15 points and Jaylen Fairman tallied 10 for the Red Devils (6-5, 2-2), who visit Class 4A No. 2 Lawrence North at 3 p.m. today.
JEFFERSONVILLE 54, BEDFORD NL 49
Jeffersonville 14 17 7 16 — 54
Bedford NL 16 8 8 17 — 49
Jeffersonville (6-5, 2-2): Will Lovings-Watts 22, Kobe Stoudemire 15, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 7, Jaylen Fairman 10.
Bedford NL (6-8, 3-2): Ben Cosner 14, Kooper Staley 8, Aden Pemberton 2, Colton Staggs 6, Colten Leach 13, Jackson Miracle 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Stoudemire 5, Fairman, Lovings-Watts, Rayzer-Moore); BNL 7 (Staley 3, Cosner 2, Staggs 2).
MUSTANGS TOP PACERS
NEW WASHINGTON — Matthew Arthur scored a game-high 28 points to lead New Washington to a 50-44 victory over visiting Switzerland County on Friday night.
The sophomore guard was 11 for 14 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line for the Mustangs.
Arthur scored 11 points in the first period, helping New Wash to a 16-7 lead. The Pacers trimmed it to 23-17 by halftime, but the Mustangs outscored the visitors 14-9 in the third quarter. Switzerland County rallied in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman Paul Giltner added seven points for New Washington (6-11), which hosts Medora at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 50, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 44
Switzerland County 7 10 9 18 — 44
New Washington 16 7 14 13 — 50
Switzerland County (2-12): Nate Geyman 4, Bryce Wrightsman 10, Mason Covington 2, Ben Hicks 14, Canaan Johnson 1, Jacob Williams 11, Zach Stout 2.
New Washington (6-11): Paul Giltner 7, Matthew Arthur 28, Mason Thompson 6, Bo Giltner 6, Logan Cooper 2, Jayden Buford 1.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 2 (Hicks, Wrightsman); New Washington 6 (Arthur 4, P. Giltner, Thompson).
‘DOGS DOWN HUSKIES
EVANSVILLE — Tucker Biven and Kaden Stanton combined for 39 points to lead New Albany to a 57-52 win at Evansville North on Friday night.
Biven tallied 21 points and Stanton scored 18 for the Bulldogs.
The Huskies led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs outscored them 23-10 in the second to take a 33-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Biven hit three of his four 3-pointers in the second period to lead New Albany.
Tommy Devine added 10 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (10-5), who visit Jasper at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
NEW ALBANY 57, EVANSVILLE NORTH 52
New Albany 10 23 15 9 — 57
Evans. North 13 10 15 14 — 52
New Albany (10-5): Josten Carter 4, Kaden Stanton 18, Tucker Biven 21, Jayden Thompson 4, Tommy Devine 10.
Evansville North (9-4): Dom Redding 8, Aidan Blackford 2, Chandler Moore 19, Ryan Caddell 15, Cameron Gehlhausen 5, Delavion Crenshaw 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Biven 4, Devine 2); Evansville North 8 (Caddell 4, Moore 2, Crenshaw, Gehlhausen).
BULLDOGS BEAT BRAVES
ORLEANS — Class A No. 10 Orleans outlasted Borden 59-48 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime before the Braves trimmed it to seven (36-29) heading into the final frame. Orleans outscored the visitors 23-19 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Kasym Nash and Cruz Martin scored 14 points apiece, on the strength of four 3-pointers, to pace Borden while Sterling Mikel added 13.
The Braves (8-7) visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
ORLEANS 59, BORDEN 48
Borden 9 8 12 19 — 48
Orleans 15 10 11 23 — 59
Borden (8-7): Sterling Mikel 13, Kasym Nash 14, Mason Jones 6, Ethan Eurton 1, Cruz Martin 14.
Orleans (11-1): Devyn Martin 23, Gavin Morgan 5, Griffin Deckard 10, Brayton Clipp 9, Ian Hall 5, Xavier Alston 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Martin 4, Nash 4, Mikel); Orleans 6 (Martin 3, Deckard, Hall, Morgan).
