Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.