LATE MONDAY
BOYS
WARRIORS STING HORNETS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy built a 44-9 halftime lead en route to a 63-20 victory over visiting Medora on Monday night.
The Warriors led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Hornets 24-2 in the second period to take command.
CAI then outscored Medora 19-11 in the second half.
Sophomore David Cook tallied a game-high 20 points while Joshua Renfro and Nate Doss added 12 apiece for the Warriors, who hit 11 3-pointers in the win.
CAI (6-2) is idle until it hosts Christian Academy of Louisville on Jan. 6.
CAI 63, MEDORA 20
Medora 7 2 4 7 — 20
CAI 20 24 15 4 — 63
Medora (2-3): Braxton McCory 6, Kade Wright 4, Eli Lane 1, Hudson Johnson 7, Elijah Sturgill 2.
CAI (6-2): Joshua Renfro 12, Matthew Carter 2, Eli Logsdon 2, David Cook 20, Brady Cambron 3, Nathan Cavanaugh 1, Nate Doss 12, Dylan Goodman 8, Clinton Smith 3.
3-point field goals: Medora 2 (McCory 2); CAI 11 (Cook 3, Renfro 2, Cambron, Carter, Doss, Goodman, Logsdon, Smith).
GIRLS
WARRIORS WIN 3RD IN A ROW
NEW ALBANY — Leah Stevens scored a game-high 23 points to lead Christian Academy to a 52-16 victory over visiting Medora on Monday night.
The Warriors led 24-14 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 29-2 in the third quarter to take command en route to their third straight win.
Stevens hit three 2-pointers, five 3-pointers and two free throws for CAI (4-10), which will next face Louisville Collegiate at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Rock Creek.
CAI 52, MEDORA 16
Medora 3 11 2 0 — 16
CAI 15 9 29 8 — 52
Medora (2-6): Bowers 9, Hackney 5, Brown 2.
CAI (4-10): Leah Stevens 23, Macy Jackson 5, Alexus Bryant 4, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 6, Samantha Cox 1, Addison Jackson 11.
3-point field goals: Medora 2 (Bowers, Hackney); CAI 5 (Stevens 5).
TUESDAY
BOYS
PROVIDENCE FALLS ON THE ROAD
EVANSVILLE — Class 3A Evansville Memorial rallied to edge visiting Providence 47-44 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at the break before the Tigers battled back in the second half to claim the win.
Providence (3-3) will next face Charlestown at around 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
Ironically, the Tigers (5-1) will host the Pirates at 6:30 p.m. this evening in the first game of their Holiday Classic.
EASTERN OUTLASTS MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Senior big man Jacob Cherry scored 31 points to lead Eastern to a 71-61 victory over visiting New Washington on Tuesday night.
The host Musketeers led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 54-39 at the conclusion of the third period before the visitors outscored them 22-17 in the final frame.
Kade Anderson added 12 points and Cody Banet 10 for Eastern while Yancey Edlin (eight points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) and Kaden Temple (seven points, nine rebounds, six assists) both had all-around games.
The Musketeers (7-1) are scheduled to visit North Posey at noon next Tuesday.
Meanwhile the Mustangs (3-5) next face South Dearborn next Wednesday in its first game of the Morristown Holiday Tournament.
GIRLS
TWINS PACE PIONEERS TO WIN
CLARKSVILLE — The Smith twins combined for 28 points to lead Providence to a 47-39 victory over visiting Indianapolis Brebeuf on Tuesday evening.
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a game-high 18 points while her sister Avery added 10 to pace the Pioneers, who led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves tied it at 17 by halftime. However Providence outscored Brebeuf 30-22 in the second half, including 18-11 in the final frame, to pick up its fourth straight win.
Senior Lillie Weber added nine points for the Pioneers, who won despite making only 11 of 25 free throws.
Providence (8-5) will next visit Indianapolis Scecina on Dec. 29.
PROVIDENCE 47, BREBEUF 39
Brebeuf 4 13 11 11 — 39
Providence 8 9 12 18 — 47
Brebeuf (4-6): Miller 6, Pate 17, Kendall 7, Anderson 2, Schafer 5, Perry 2.
Providence (8-5): Kate Weber 2, Lillie Weber 9, Molly Richards 4, Addison Smith 18, Avery Smith 10, Livy Theobald 1, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: Brebeuf 2 (Pate, Shafer); Providence 4 (L. Weber 2, Denis, Ad. Smith).
MARCUM LIFTS HORNETS TO WIN
DUGGER — Sophomore Mylee Marcum tallied a career-high 27 points to lead Henryville to a 56-18 win at Dugger Union on Tuesday.
The Hornets led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-10 after intermission.
Alexis Marion added eight points for Henryville (3-8), which will take a two-game win streak into tonight’s game at South Decatur. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Henryville 56, Dugger Union 18
Henryville 13 13 14 16 — 56
Dugger Union 6 2 6 4 — 18
Henryville (3-8): Chloe Harter 4, Gracie Best 3, Hillary White 6, Alexis Marion 8, Mylee Marcum 27, Allie McAfee 1, Peyton Steward 3, Kenzie Jackson 4.
Dugger Union (3-7): Jo. Smith 8, Ja. Smith 2, Simpson 4, Henico 2, Gerig 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 6 (Best, White 2, Marion 2, Steward); Dugger Union 0.
BORDEN WINS AT HOME
BORDEN — Ava Wheeler scored 15 points to lead Borden to a 39-26 win over Perry Central at home Tuesday night.
Borden held a 19-8 halftime lead and went on to win 39-26.
"We didn't shoot the ball the greatest, but I thought our defense did a really good job of taking away their bigs," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We're getting better on the defensive end."
Borden(10-4) will next play at Salem on Jan. 3.
Perry Central 2 6 9 9-26
Borden 9 10 5 15-39
Borden: Ava Wheeler 15, Emma Hart 11, AJ Mallad 7, Riley Rarick 6
WOMEN'S COLLEGE
IUS HOLDS ON FOR VICTORY
NEW ALBANY — Indiana University East cut what was once an 11-point IU Southeast lead to just three with 1:13 to play Tuesday night, but the Grenadiers got a clutch layup from Lauren Lambdin and held on for an 80-75 win.
The Red Wolves went on a big run in the fourth quarter, but IU Southeast(10-4) held off the charge. The Grenadiers were led by 26 points from Emmy Ralph, which included 20 in the second half, and 15 points from Lambdin.
Sierra Graham had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks for IU Southeast. Leah Miller added 10 and Alex Maher scored nine points.
IU Southeast will return to play Jan. 5 at Carlow.
