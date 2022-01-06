Traditionally this has been the night that rivals New Albany and Jeffersonville annually face off on the hardwood.
But not this year.
That’s because the Red Devils recently had to take a two-week pause due to COVID-19. Knowing that it wouldn’t be able to return to practice until Wednesday, which it did, Jeffersonville asked if the game could be postponed. The Bulldogs agreed, so the contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Doghouse.
Even though the Devils and ‘Dogs won’t be battling tonight, there are still plenty of other good games on the agenda — weather permitting, of course — tonight and tomorrow.
With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 games to watch this weekend.
BOYS: BORDEN (7-3, 3-0) AT NEW WASHINGTON (2-8, 1-0), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Braves, who have won three in a row and five of their last six, can strengthen their hold on the Southern Athletic Conference with a win over the Mustangs, who’ll try to end their five-game skid.
BOYS: CAI (6-5) AT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE (11-3), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The last time the Warriors played at CAL they escaped with an 80-78 triple-overtime triumph. They’ll have their work cut out for themselves tonight. The Centurions feature George Washington III, a junior guard and Ohio State-commit, who is averaging 24.4 points per game. They also recently welcomed in 7-foot-3 transfer Bol Kuir, although he likely won’t be in uniform tonight.
BOYS: CORYDON CENTRAL (6-5) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (6-2), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
Joseph Hinton brings his Panthers to the court that bears his dad’s name for the second time. The Highlanders have dominated this series in recent years, winning the last seven meetings by an average of 29.3 points. Corydon’s last win (65-34) came on Jan. 10, 2014 during the nightmarish Mark Lieberman season.
BOYS: PROVIDENCE (7-3) AT CLARKSVILLE (3-5), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals won last year’s Town title, beating the Pioneers 48-45. Providence got revenge in the postseason, though, defeating Clarksville 56-46 in the sectional semifinals. That’s a trend because the two teams have split their last 10 meetings.
BOYS: SILVER CREEK (6-5, 1-1) AT EASTERN (9-1, 0-1), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons have dominated the Musketeers in recent years, winning the last eight meetings by 41.8 points.
Eastern, however, enters this matchup riding an eight-game win streak. The Musketeers’ last victory in the series was 55-54 Jan. 4, 2013.
BOYS: CATHEDRAL (8-3) AT NEW ALBANY (4-4), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
About a month and a half after these two schools met on the gridiron in a Class 5A semistate game, which the Fighting Irish won by 39 points on the way to another state title, they face off on the hardwood. Jim Shannon, who enters with 598 career victories, and the Bulldogs look to avenge that defeat. Although it won’t be easy. Cathedral features 6-10 junior center Xavier Booker, who is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds a game.
BOYS: ROCK CREEK (4-5) AT BORDEN (7-3), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions look to get back on track after losing four in a row, including three in Daviess County’s stacked holiday tourney, when they visit the Braves in a matchup of sectional foes. Could this be a preview of a sectional final?
GIRLS: CHARLESTOWN (10-5, 3-2) AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (9-9, 2-4), 1:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Pirates will try to end a five-game losing streak to the Braves when they visit Brownstown less than 24 hours after taking a trip to Madison.
GIRLS: NEW ALBANY (5-12, 0-2) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (5-10, 0-3), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Bulldogs have won 10 of the last 11 meetings in this series, including 41-40 last year. The Highlanders’ lone victory in that span came on Jan. 5, 2019, when Lindsey Dorsch hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Floyd a 42-39 victory. The Highlanders haven’t beaten New Albany at home since Jan. 14, 2010.
GIRLS: SALEM (8-5, 2-2) AT SILVER CREEK (15-1, 5-0), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY
This has developed into a big rivalry over the past couple of years. The Lions had won six straight in the series before the Dragons won both meetings last season, including 46-27 in the sectional final on their way to the Class 3A state title. Despite losing three starters off that squad, Creek has barely missed a beat. It’s lone loss so far has been to 4A No. 1 Bedford North Lawrence.