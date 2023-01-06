New Albany at Jeff may be the marquee matchup, but it isn’t the only big game of the weekend. Here are 10 other contests to watch over the next two days.
GIRLS: Clarksville (3-13) at Providence (9-5), 6 p.m. tonight: The Pioneers seek their sixth straight win — which would match their longest streak since the 2016-17 season — when they host the Generals in the first game of the annual Town Championship doubleheader.
BOYS: Clarksville (3-7) at Providence (6-3), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Pioneers try for their fourth consecutive victory while the Generals go for their third. Clarksville won the last matchup at the Larkin Center, 48-45 two years ago.
BOYS: New Washington (4-7, 1-0) at Borden (8-4, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. tonight: There’s plenty on the line in this matchup of Clark County and Southern Athletic Conference rivals. The Braves can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win.
BOYS: Floyd Central (2-5) at Corydon Central (9-2), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Highlanders have dominated this series in recent years, winning the last six meetings by an average of 32.5 points per game. However the Panthers, coached by Joseph Hinton, are on the come up.
BOYS: Eastern (9-1, 0-1) at Silver Creek (4-4, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Dragons host a strong Musketeers team in a key early Mid-Southern Conference clash. A win could put Creek in the thick of the league race this season.
GIRLS: Jeffersonville (11-6) at Evansville North (12-4), 12:30 p.m. Saturday: The Red Devils face a tough road test when they visit the Huskies.
GIRLS: Brownstown Central (13-4, 4-2) at Charlestown (9-6, 2-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday: The Pirates will try to get back in the MSC race when they entertain the Braves, who are tied for second in the league.
BOYS: Floyd Central (2-5) at Cathedral (7-1), 6:30 p.m. Saturday: The Highlanders beat the eventual Class 4A state champs by two points in the Knobs last year. The second-ranked Fighting Irish, who feature Michigan State recruit Xavier Booker, could be primed for a letdown considering they'll be coming off tonight’s nationally-televised game against Chicago Simeon.
GIRLS: Floyd Central (6-8) at New Albany (3-14), 7:30 p.m. Saturday: The Bulldogs host the Highlanders in a rivalry game. Three of last four meetings have been decided by four points or fewer.
BOYS: Clarksville (3-7) at New Washington (4-7), 7:30 p.m. Saturday: The Mustangs host the Generals in the second Clark County clash in as many nights for both teams. Clarksville captured last year’s game by two points.
