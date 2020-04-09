For the first time since World War II there will be no Indiana-Kentucky All-Star boys' series. And for the first time ever, there will be no girls' series either.
Thursday the game directors from both states announced they had made a joint decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The boys' series began in 1940. The two states didn't play in 1943 or '44 due to World War II, but was contested for 75 consecutive years until Thursday's announcement. The girls' portion of the series was added in 1976 and had been contested for 44 consecutive years.
“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana All-Star game director Mike Broughton said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”
Two of those all-stars are from Jeffersonville. Senior Nan Garcia was named to the girls' team last month, while senior Tre Coleman was named to the boys' team earlier this week.
“I really hope I can play, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to,” Coleman said Monday. “But I just really want this thing to be over with, so if me not playing means this thing will be over with I’ll take it.”
The annual summer series was scheduled to take place on the first weekend of June. The first game was slated for June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., and the second game was set for the next night at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Additionally, the halting of the series means the cancellation of the games for the Indiana Junior All-Stars, which included a trio of local players — Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi and Floyd Central's Jake Heidbreder. The Junior All-Stars were scheduled to face their Kentucky counterparts June 1 at Floyd Central, then were slated to face the Senior All-Stars two days later. It also means the cancellation of the All-Star Shootout, which was scheduled for June 6 at Ben Davis.
The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series is scheduled to resume in 2021. Tentative dates for the 2021 All-Star games will be June 4 in Kentucky and June 5 at Southport Fieldhouse.
The Indiana boys hold a 99-44 advantage in the games against the Bluegrass State, while the Indiana girls lead their series 50-38.
