IU Southeast men's basketball coach Wiley Brown is hosting his 2021 Summer Basketball Camp during the four weeks in June at the Southern Indiana Sports Center, which is located at 620 Park East Blvd. in New Albany. The camps, which are for boys and girls in Kindergarten through the eighth grade, will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each weekday. The sessions are as follows: Session 1 (June 1-5), Session 2 (June 7-11), Session 3 (June 14-18) and Session 4 (June 21-25). To register go to www.wileybrownbasketball.com. For more information contact Wiley Brown at 812-941-2515 or brown434@iu.edu.
BASKETBALL: Wiley Brown 2021 Summer Basketball Camp
