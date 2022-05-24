Sherron Wilkerson is coming home.
The former Jeffersonville star, who helped the Red Devils to their lone state championship in 1993, was officially approved as the new head coach at his alma mater during a school board meeting Tuesday night.
Wilkerson is 39-76 in five seasons as a head coach. He went 3-19 at Logansport this past season, his first as the bench boss there.
Wilkerson's first head-coaching job was at Indianapolis Herron, where he went 2-16 in 2009-10. He eventually returned to Jeff, where he assisted Joe Luce for several seasons. In 2018 he left to take over at Shawe Memorial. Wilkerson went 4-19 in one season with the Hilltoppers before heading to Madison. He had a successful two-year stint with the Cubs, going 30-22, before venturing up to Logansport this past season.
In other coaching news, New Washington hired Blake Snodgrass as its new boys' coach at the same school board meeting.
Meanwhile, Jeff girls' coach Missy Voyles has resigned after two seasons as the bench boss.
