LOUISVILLE — The ASUN Conference announced the 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, and Bellarmine will face a 16-game league slate this season.
The Knights will play eight games at home and eight on the road with the ASUN separated into East and West Divisions this season. The Knights will face each division team twice in a home-and-away format and will meet each non-divisional team once.
Bellarmine will compete in the West Division alongside Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb and North Alabama. The first three divisional opponents in that list are new members of the ASUN. The East Division consists of Kennesaw State, Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville, North Florida, Liberty and Stetson.
The non-divisional contests, identified by the league as "crossover" games, will unfold in the middle of the conference slate. Bellarmine will bookend the six crossover matchups with 10 divisional games - five before and five after the crossover contests.
Bellarmine opens ASUN and divisional play on Jan. 6 when the Knights travel to Alabama to face Jacksonville State. Two days later Bellarmine opens its ASUN home slate by hosting new in-state rival Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 8 ahead of welcoming Central Arkansas on Jan. 13. The Knights conclude their first round of divisional games by traveling to Lipscomb on Jan. 15 and hosting North Alabama on Jan. 20.
The Knights begin non-divisional play on Jan. 22 when the Dolphins of Jacksonville make their way to Louisville. The Knights then go to Florida for games at Stetson on Jan. 27 and FGCU on Jan. 29. Bellarmine returns home to face Liberty and Kennesaw State on Feb. 3 and 5 respectively. The Knights wrap up ASUN crossover play on Feb. 9 at North Florida.
Bellarmine begins its second time through the West Division with a Feb. 12 contest at North Alabama, and the Knights stay on the road for a Feb. 16 tilt at Central Arkansas. Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville State on Feb. 19 and welcomes Lipscomb on Feb. 23 before concluding ASUN action Feb. 26 at Eastern Kentucky.
The 2020-21 campaign marked Bellarmine's first in Division I and the ASUN. The Knights compiled a 14-8 overall mark including a 10-game conference win streak that propelled them to a runner-up finish in the ASUN regular season standings with a record of 10-3. The Knights earned an invitation to the 2021 College Basketball Invitational where they won their opener against Army but fell to eventual CBI Champion Pepperdine in the semifinals.
