NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Athletics Department is looking to hit a home run with its first Sports Social fundraiser, so the school has enlisted the help of a Major League Baseball legend.
Ken Griffey Sr., known as a star outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds and the father of Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Jr., will be the featured guest speaker during next month's inaugural New Albany Sports Social.
NAHS athletic director B.J. McAlister grew up in the Cincinnati area, and said such events were regularly used by high schools to raise funds to support sports programs.
The event was slated for 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. While it was already planned before the pandemic, COVID-19 has created further funding needs for high school athletics programs, McAlister said.
While school systems typically provide funding for sports travel, athletics departments depend largely on fundraising, ticket sales and concessions to support teams. The pandemic cut into most of those options, as crowds were limited at games last season, and concessions were down.
“So therefore, the timing of the Sports Social really works out,” McAlister said Wednesday. “Between girls' basketball, boys' basketball, football and concessions, we're down almost $80,000 in revenue.”
There are 400 tickets available for the Sports Social, and all of the proceeds will go to benefit the NAHS athletics department. The event will also feature a raffle and silent auction.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at The Grand, located at 138 E. Market St. in New Albany. The Master of Ceremonies will be NAHS grad Kent Sterling.
A one-hour reception with Griffey Sr. will be conducted with VIP ticket-holders from 6 to 7 p.m., and that will be followed by a meal. Griffey Sr. will deliver his speech at about 8 p.m., and a live auction and raffle drawing will conclude the festivities.
Griffey Sr. was a three-time All-Star and a staple of the Big Red Machine, winning two World Series titles with Cincinatti. Griffey Sr. hit .336 in 1976, finishing second in the batting race.
In 1990, he set a record with the Seattle Mariners along with his son, Ken Griffey Jr. The pair became the first father/son duo to play together for an MLB team.
Griffey Jr. went on to become a member of MLB's Hall of Fame, and Griffey Sr. authored a few books after his retirement.
McAlister said he's listened to Griffey Sr. speak on multiple occassions, and believes those who attend the Sports Social will be in for a treat.
“Anybody who has ever seen Griffey Sr. speak will know that, for a lack of a better term, he's the absolute salt of the earth,” he said. “He talks about his teammates, he talks about raising his son who is a Hall of Famer, and he is generally a good guy who can hit on a number of topics.”
Tickets from last year's postponed event will be honored. VIP tickets can purchased for $100 each, and include dinner, the program and an autographed baseball. A VIP table of 10 can be purchased for $900.
For more information, contact McAlister at bmcalister@nafcs.org, or visit gonewalbany.com.
