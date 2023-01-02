Editor's note: The News and Tribune reported last month that Nick Bohanon was set to take ownership of Salem Speedway. Here's the official news release issued Friday.
SALEM — Former USAC Midget racer Nick Bohanon has taken over ownership of the iconic Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana. Bohanon, a Southern Indiana native, has raced on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway and looks forward to shaping the track's future.
“I’m really excited about acquiring Salem Speedway and looking forward to what the future entails for this historic track,” said Bohanon. “I definitely want to clean the place up, paint it, do something with the signage out front. There are improvements that I want to make to the pavement, the pit area, lighting, infield concessions, infield restrooms and the scoreboard. It will be a process of getting those done over the next several years. I’m ready to get started on making improvements as soon as the weather lets us. It is definitely going to be an investment, but this place has such a great history that I think it can still be one of the nicest short tracks in the country!”
Bohanon added, “We want to continue our Great American Stocks series, they have a great following and put on great racing. We will keep the other local divisions that have been running at the track and plan to continue to bring in some additional outside touring series to keep fans interested in coming to all our events. We want all of our events to be big shows. We are in the process of finalizing our 2023 schedule and will have that out next week!”
Salem Speedway opened in 1947 providing fans with exciting fast paced racing on the .555-mile oval that features imposing 33-degree banked turns that were built strictly for speed! Salem is a track steeped in history with many of the giants in auto racing having competed on the treacherous “hills” at some point in their careers, Names such as Ruttman, Carter, Sweikert, O’Connor, Jones, Foyt, Unser, Andretti, Vogler, Allison, Parsons, Waltrip, Schrader, Gordon, and Stewart are just a few names from the past that grace the list of past winners. Current NASCAR Stars Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and Mitchell, Indiana’s own Chase Briscoe have also competed on the High Banks while advancing their careers.
More information on Salem Speedway and the 2023 season will be posted on the track’s website at www.salemspeedway.com and with social media posts on the track's Facebook page.
