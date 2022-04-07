Borden boys’ golf standout AJ Agnew shot a 2-under-par 70 to claim medalist honors at Saturday’s Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational. The junior had three birdies and one bogey during his 18-hole round at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
CASA volunteers placed almost 500 blue pinwheels at the Carnegie Center. Executive Director of CASA of Floyd county, Jessica Staten says each pinwheel represents a child the organization helped in 2021.
The sixth location of Carali's Rotisserie Chicken opened at 703 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Robert "Bobby" Morrow Sr., 73, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was a retired Barge Inspector for ACBL. Bobby was U.S. Marine Veteran and served during Vietnam. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 1527. Bobby was a native of Jeffersonville, IN. He is sur…
