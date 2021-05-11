BOXING: Local gym teaches discipline, following dreams

JEFFERSONVILLE — Twelve-year-old Mason Wilson has big dreams.
“I want to be a boxer. I want to be world champion one day,” the sixth-grader at Parkview Middle School said last week inside Jeff City Boxing & MMA.
Wilson is one of more than 30 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14 who can be found most Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the spartan gym in downtown Jeffersonville.
Corydon native Jeremy Voyles, a boxing coach and martial artist, opened his first gymnasium in a daycare on Springdale Drive several years ago. After that came a move to a larger facility before, about three years ago, his Jeff City Boxing settled into its current location on Michigan Avenue.
“At that point we decided to turn our gym into a ministry-based one,” Voyles said.
According to its website, Jeff City Boxing is a “boxing gym that is dedicated to teaching integrity to the community of Jeffersonville through hard work, devotion, and most importantly, faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”
In addition to a number of amateur and professional fighters who train in the gym, there is also a focus on the younger athletes. From 4:45 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the gym hosts its youth class.
“We usually have an average between 32 and 46 kids on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, to the point where I’ve got a waiting list,” Voyles said.
Most Monday and Wednesday afternoons, around 5 p.m., you can find boys and girls running in the patch of grass that’s adjacent to the gym, as well as doing lunges, burpees and shadow-boxing. That’s just the warm-up, though. After that it’s into the gym to jump rope, work with the heavy bag and do drills in the ring.
Saturday morning’s session includes a break for bible study with local ministers from Voice of God Recordings.
“Boxing is one of those interests we can give a kid to help them develop and do better in school; to help them develop better treatment at home and how to do better in society,” Voyles said. “We just use boxing as the angle to make the kids understand that, if you’re disciplined here you can be disciplined at home, at school, with your peers and your teachers.”
The sport, and the gym, is a haven for some.
“I love the sport. It has helped me in life a lot. It has helped me in many, many ways,” Wilson said. “Originally I stayed in motels and I slept in cars, but eventually over time — I love sports, my dad he knew this place and I started coming here and I fell in love with boxing.”
Twelve-year-old Amia Solus, who is home-schooled, is another regular attendee.
“The reason I wanted to come here was because my brother (Logan), he got me interested in sports and I thought boxing would be better for me where it would take out a whole bunch of my anxiety and problems that I was going through,” she said. “It gives me a place where I can share and talk to others, and I could at least get out of the house a little. I have a whole bunch of friends here.”
The goal for Voyles and his assistant coach, Braxton Carter, is to teach the boys and girls the sport, and to follow their dreams.
“(We preach) that anything is possible if we put our mind to it,” Voyles said. “That’s how we started it here. From a kid going from living on the streets to making it to what most kids dream of being — to the UFC or to Top Rank boxing — so here we are, Jeff City Boxing.”