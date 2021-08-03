JEFFERSONVILLE — Two undefeated boxers who train at Jeff City Boxing & MMA are on the professional card for the Kentucky Fight Fest later this month in Louisville.
Selassie Bey is 4-0 as a professional, winning each decision by knockout. The welterweight is part of the co-main event on Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. He’s set to face Steven “Ironman” Andrade in the event, which is sponsored by Future Promotions Boxing.
Another boxer who trains at Jeff City Boxing, Deshawn Ross, 30, will put his unblemished 5-0 pro record on the line Aug. 28. The cruiserweight’s opponent hadn’t been set as of Monday, but Ross said he’s eager to fight in front of a hometown crowd.
“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in,” Ross said. “I’m really hungry, and I’m ready.”
Three of Ross’ wins have come via knockout, including his last victory, which was June 19 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Kentucky. Ross said he was able to knockout a “tough opponent” in Carlos Reyes, and he’s hoping to put on a similar performance later this month.
Ross is a former college football player who took up boxing after putting his shoulder pads down, and said the transition has enthused him to accomplish new goals. A strong man with quick feet, a testament to his days as a defensive lineman, Ross said he can’t be defined by stereotypes that some may believe when they see his size.
“When you see me, you think of me being a bully-type of fighter, but it’s not really that,” Ross said. “I like to mix it up and be athletic on my toes.”
At the age of 23, Bey is touted as a can’t miss up-and-coming prospect who has long arms and a stiff punch.
Bey won his professional debut in 2018 in a bout at the KFC Yum! Center. While many fighters struggle in their debuts, he won by knockout.
“It gave me a lot of confidence,” Bey said. “It really showed me that this is something that I can do — that I have what it takes.”
Dealing with promotional issues, while also searching for the right training gym, Bey didn’t fight again for almost three years. But when he came back, he picked up where he left off, winning three bouts this year since getting back in the ring in February. He also holds a regional American Boxing Organization Welterweight belt.
Training daily, Bey said he’s focused on improving to 5-0.
“I have a saying: ‘It’s grind time until it’s shine time.’ So now it’s’ grind time.’ It’s time to put the work in,” Bey said.
The Louisville natives said they found a training home in Jeffersonville with Jeremy Voyles, owner of Jeff City Boxing & MMA.
“It’s a family atmosphere. If you go to most gyms and they’re pro, a lot of times the pro athletes separate themselves from the amateurs,” Ross said. “At this gym, we all train together. No one is bigger than anybody.”
Bey and Ross have great potential and are realizing their talents, according to Voyles. He believes Bey can be a Top 50 national contender.
“He’s very big for his division. Most anywhere he goes he’s usually the biggest in height and weight,” Voyles said of Bey.
Ross was originally a brawler who cut almost 100 pounds to drop from super heavyweight to the cruiserweight division. Not only has he shed pounds, but he’s also molded himself into a boxer, Voyles said.
“The only thing he wanted to do was knock your head off, and I told him, I said, ‘Look, we’re going to have to learn to box because you’re going to meet that guy you’re going to punch and he’s going to be able to take it,’” Voyles recalled.
Dereco Murray, owner of Future Promotions, said the professional and amateur showcases will give fans a chance to see that the Louisville area has great fighters. The Aug. 28 bouts feature several solid boxers in the amateur and professional matches, and Murray said he’s especially excited to watch Bey brawl.
Bey hasn’t fought an opponent with a losing record, and that’s rare at this stage of a professional boxer’s career, Murray said.
“We want people to come out and see the talent that we have here,” he said.
For more on the event, check out Future Promotions Boxing on Facebook.
