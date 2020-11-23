BOYS' BASKETBALL: 20 must-see games

The high school boys’ basketball season tips off tonight to limited fan fare, courtesy of COVID-19.
Will attendance restrictions continue throughout the 2020-21 campaign?
We hope not, but likely so.
Even if they are lifted, though, we know we won’t see some of the standing-room-only crowds that we’ve become accustomed to over the last several seasons.
Given the looming presence of COVID-19, it will likely be a season that features countless postponements and cancellations.
Still, here are 20 must-see games involving local teams this season. As we all know, though, they are subject to change.
CLARKSVILLE AT NEW ALBANY, WEDNESDAY
The Generals and Bulldogs meet for the first time since 2008 — and the first time in 20 years during Thanksgiving week — tomorrow night at the Doghouse. The game originally was scheduled to be played at Clarksville, but was moved to New Albany in order to allow more fans to attend.
The Generals haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since Rick Beyers was head coach.
NEW WASHINGTON AT ROCK CREEK, DEC. 4
An early-season showdown of sectional opponents will be the battle of the Browns — long-time Lions coach Chris Brown against new Mustangs head man Kyle Brown. It will also be the debut for the latter.
New Wash won this matchup by five points last season. It should be an early measuring stick for both.
HENRYVILLE AT CHARLESTOWN, DEC. 8
A Clark County matchup that could give us an idea of which one will be more improved this season. The Pirates picked up one of their four victories, winning 54-51 at Henryville, last season.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT NEW ALBANY, DEC. 11
The Highlanders have won the last three regular-season meetings between the two, dating back to Romeo Langford’s senior season. The Bulldogs will try to end that streak on their homecourt.
SILVER CREEK AT NORTH HARRISON, DEC. 11
There will be at least three — and eventually probably more — Division I players on the court when Trey Kaufman (Purdue), Kooper Jacobi (Toledo) and the Dragons visit L.T. Hatton (William & Mary) and the Cougars in what will likely be the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.
SILVER CREEK VS. FW BLACKHAWK, DEC. 12
No rest for the weary as one night after visiting conference-rival North Harrison, the Dragons travel north to face the Braves at Southport in what will be a battle of Mr. Basketball frontrunners, as well as future Purdue teammates in Kaufman and Blackhawk star Caleb Furst.
Last year, though, it was Jacobi who stole the show, scoring a game-high 36 points — 26 in the first half — in Creek’s 78-74 triumph.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT SILVER CREEK, DEC. 18
There will be a ton of talent on the floor when the Red Devils visit the Dragons a week before Christmas. Jeff will try to counter Creek’s talented trio of Kaufman, Jacobi and junior point guard Branden Northern with its junior triumvirate of Will Lovings-Watts, Brandon Rayzer-Moore and Kobe Stoudemire.
This has become one of the best rivalries in Southern Indiana in recent years, with the two teams splitting their last eight meetings.
CARMEL AT NEW ALBANY, DEC. 19
The Greyhounds, who are the reigning Class 4A state champs and ranked No. 2 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, visit the Doghouse.
BLACKFORD AT NEW ALBANY, DEC. 22
Three days after hosting Carmel, the Bulldogs welcome in the Bruins and high-scoring senior standout Luke Brown, who enters his final season with 2,061 career points.
NEW ALBANY AT JEFFERSONVILLE, JAN. 8
The Red Devils have won the last three meetings in this storied series, including 59-52 in overtime in the Doghouse last season. Jeff hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs four straight since Mike Broughton’s final two seasons on the bench.
CLARKSVILLE AT PROVIDENCE, JAN. 8
The Pioneers beat the Generals twice last season by a total of five points. The first time was 53-50 in the first round of the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament. The second time was 46-44 at Clarksville thanks to Zack Johnson’s last-second shot.
So, you know the Generals will be looking for revenge.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT JEFFERSONVILLE, JAN. 15
The Red Devils have won the last two regular-season meetings on buzzer-beating 3-pointers. Will the third time be the charm for the Highlanders?
JEFFERSONVILLE AT PROVIDENCE, JAN. 16
New Red Devils bench boss Andrew Grantz returns to his old stomping grounds — his alma mater, as well as the team he coached for three seasons — when Jeff visits the Larkin Center.
SILVER CREEK AT NEW ALBANY, JAN. 22
The Dragons picked up their first-ever win in the Doghouse in January of 2019. They’ll try for two in a row here.
HENRYVILLE AT BORDEN, JAN. 23
Could this Southern Athletic Conference showdown have league title implications? Quite possibly.
SILVER CREEK AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH, JAN. 30
The Panthers have beaten the Dragons in each of the last four seasons, including 77-76 in 2019 and 69-66 last February on Anthony Leal’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Can Creek finally get over the hump? We think so.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT LAWRENCE NORTH, JAN. 30
The Wildcats will start the season ranked No. 1 in the IBCA preseason poll. Will they still be there when they visit Johnson Arena in late January? We can only hope.
LOUISVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, FEB. 1
The Warriors won 80-78 in triple-overtime last season. Can they try for four OTs this time around?
ROCK CREEK AT JEFFERSONVILLE, FEB. 4
It’ll be David vs. Goliath when the Lions visit the Red Devils three days before the Super Bowl. Could Class A Creek slay 4A Jeff?
SILVER CREEK AT FLOYD CENTRAL, FEB. 9
The Dragons edged the Highlanders 63-62 in Sellersburg last February in what turned out to be Floyd’s last loss. The green and gold will try to get revenge on Joe Hinton Court in a potential Game of the Year.