BOYS' BASKETBALL: 20 players to watch this season

In the previous five seasons, Clark and Floyd counties have combined to produce an incredible amount of talent on the hardwood. Included among that were a Mr. Basketball, a Mr. Basketball runner-up and seven Indiana All-Stars.
While we could be hard-pressed to continue that trend this season, there are still a solid crop of players within our borders who hope to follow in the high-tops of New Albany’s Romeo Langford and Sean East, Floyd Central’s Cobie Barnes, Jeffersonville’s Tre Coleman and Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern.
With that in mind, here’s a quick look at 20 players to watch during the 2022-23 season.
TEVI ALI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-foot senior guard was a key player off the bench for the sectional-champion Highlanders last season. This time around he’ll play an even larger role for Floyd and new coach Greg Walters.
MASON ARTHUR, NEW WASHINGTON
The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game while making a team-best 59 3-pointers as a freshman for the Mustangs.
“Mase Arthur is absolutely the future of this program in every way, and I expect him to be the one who will take the biggest strides this year,” new New Wash coach Blake Snodgrass said in the preseason.
MATTHEW ARTHUR, NEW WASHINGTON
The 5-11 senior guard, and Mason’s older brother, averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while making 50 3-pointers as a junior. He’s on track to surpass his uncle, Shannon, and become Clark County’s all-time leading scorer this season.
JOSTEN CARTER, NEW ALBANY
The high-flying 6-4 senior wing averaged 14.8 points for the Bulldogs last season. Unfortunately he’ll miss the first few games due to a violation of team rules.
GRASON CONNELL, CHARLESTOWN
The 6-2 sophomore guard is the Pirates’ top-returning scorer after averaging six points per game as a freshman. He should score more this season as Charlestown picks up its collective pace.
MICHAEL COOPER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 6.3 points a game last season in the sectional for the Red Devils, who look to rebound from a disappointing 9-12 campaign under new coach Sherron Wilkerson.
MARIAL DIPER, ROCK CREEK
The 7-0 senior center averaged 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots a game as a junior. He could be a difference-maker on offense and defense this season for the Lions, who have high hopes.
QUENTIN HESSE, PROVIDENCE
The 6-3 junior guard provided instant offense off the bench, averaging 6.8 points per game, for the Pioneers in their run to the Class 2A state championship last season. He’ll be counted on for more scoring this winter as he moves into the starting lineup.
CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE
The 6-3 senior wing, the Pioneers’ lone returning starter, averaged a team-best 12.4 points per game — and tallied a game-high 21 in Providence’s 62-49 victory over Central Noble in the 2A final — last season.
NOAH LOVAN, PROVIDENCE
The 6-3 junior wing should make an immediate impact after transferring from Louisville Trinity, where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds a game as a sophomore.
MONNIE MCGEE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 6-3 senior forward is a returning starter for the Red Devils, who are coming off their third sectional-final appearance in four seasons.
KASYM NASH, BORDEN
The 6-0 junior guard averaged 12 points per game, and topped the team in made 3-pointers, last season for the Braves, who won their first sectional title since 2013. After graduating eight, including four starters, Nash will be looked to for more leadership this season.
KADEN OLIVER, SILVER CREEK
The 6-0 senior guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 12 games at Madison last season before transferring to Creek, where he put up 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two sectional contests.
JOSHUA RENFO, CAI
The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals a game as a freshman for the Warriors. He’ll be looked upon to do much more this season after the graduation of 1,000-point scorer Brady Dunn.
“Joshua is one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen at the high school level, but he’s not one-faceted,” CAI coach Hayden Casey said in the preseason. “He can score in multiple ways, and his work ethic is off the charts.”
CALEB ROY, CAI
The 6-4 senior forward averaged 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season before tearing his ACL in the Warriors’ sectional-semifinal win over South Central. He could start his final campaign slowly as he continues to recover from that knee injury.
JACOB SEWARD, CLARKSVILLE
The 6-2 junior wing averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds a game in a breakout sophomore campaign. More will be expected out of him this season.
“Jacob Seward does it kind of quietly,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said in the preseason. “He doesn’t really say much, but his play speaks for itself.”
JALEB TREAT, ROCK CREEK
The 6-7 senior forward averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds a game as a junior. He and Diper comprise one of the most imposing frontlines in the area, if not Class A.
LADARIUS WALLACE, ROCK CREEK
The 5-8 senior point guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game as a junior for the Lions, who are coming off their best season since 2015-16. He’ll be a big key as Rock Creek seeks a sectional title, if not more.
LAYTON WALTON, HENRYVILLE
The 6-4 senior forward averaged a team-best 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last season. He’s beginning his third year as a starter.
CALEB WASHINGTON, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-5 senior forward averaged double-digit points and was among the team leaders in rebounds last season for the sectional-champion Highlanders. He’ll be one of the key cogs for Floyd this winter.
20 MORE TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Keajuan Beco (Rock Creek); Morgan Capps (Clarksville); Carson Conrey (Henryville); Nate Davidson (Silver Creek); Tommy Devine (New Albany); Braydon Dobbs (Henryville); P.J. Douglas (Jeffersonville); Javeon Fairman (Jeffersonville); Ethan French (Charlestown); Paul Giltner (New Washington); Walker Hoffman (Silver Creek); Ray Laird (Jeffersonville); Chase Loesch (New Albany); Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown); Austin Pickerell (Charlestown); Landon Radlein (Clarksville); Grant Seebold (Providence); Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville); Kaden Stewart (Floyd Central); Cam Wheeler (Silver Creek).