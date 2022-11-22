 Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: 20 players to watch this season

In the previous five seasons, Clark and Floyd counties have combined to produce an incredible amount of talent on the hardwood. Included among that were a Mr. Basketball, a Mr. Basketball runner-up and seven Indiana All-Stars.

While we could be hard-pressed to continue that trend this season, there are still a solid crop of players within our borders who hope to follow in the high-tops of New Albany’s Romeo Langford and Sean East, Floyd Central’s Cobie Barnes, Jeffersonville’s Tre Coleman and Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern.

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at 20 players to watch during the 2022-23 season.

TEVI ALI, FLOYD CENTRAL

3-5-22_Seymour_Sectional_Championship_4A_28193_1.jpg

Floyd Central junior Tevi Ali puts up a shot during the Highlanders’ 77-38 victory over Jeffersonville in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional championship on Saturday evening.

The 6-foot senior guard was a key player off the bench for the sectional-champion Highlanders last season. This time around he’ll play an even larger role for Floyd and new coach Greg Walters.

MASON ARTHUR, NEW WASHINGTON

The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game while making a team-best 59 3-pointers as a freshman for the Mustangs.

“Mase Arthur is absolutely the future of this program in every way, and I expect him to be the one who will take the biggest strides this year,” new New Wash coach Blake Snodgrass said in the preseason.

MATTHEW ARTHUR, NEW WASHINGTON

New Washington’s Matthew Arthur pulls up for a shot during the Mustangs’ game against Christian Academy last season. The 5-foot-11 senior guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game as a junior in 2021-22.

The 5-11 senior guard, and Mason’s older brother, averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while making 50 3-pointers as a junior. He’s on track to surpass his uncle, Shannon, and become Clark County’s all-time leading scorer this season.

JOSTEN CARTER, NEW ALBANY

3-1-22_Seymour_Sectional_SemiFinal_4A_26816.jpg

New Albany junior Josten Carter drives the ball during the Bulldogs' 52-39 loss to Floyd Central in the Class 4A Seymour sectional semifinal on Friday evening. 

The high-flying 6-4 senior wing averaged 14.8 points for the Bulldogs last season. Unfortunately he’ll miss the first few games due to a violation of team rules.

GRASON CONNELL, CHARLESTOWN

The 6-2 sophomore guard is the Pirates’ top-returning scorer after averaging six points per game as a freshman. He should score more this season as Charlestown picks up its collective pace.

MICHAEL COOPER, JEFFERSONVILLE

3-1-22_Seymour_Sectional_SemiFinal_4A_26649.jpg

Jeffersonville freshman Michael Cooper takes a shot during the Red Devils' 55-40 victory over host Seymour in the Class 4A sectional semifinal on Friday evening. 

The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 6.3 points a game last season in the sectional for the Red Devils, who look to rebound from a disappointing 9-12 campaign under new coach Sherron Wilkerson.

MARIAL DIPER, ROCK CREEK

11-23-21_RockCreek@Henryville_BBB_38612.jpg (copy)

Rock Creek’s Marial Diper puts up a shot during the Lions’ win at Henryville last season. The big man averaged 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game as a junior.

The 7-0 senior center averaged 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots a game as a junior. He could be a difference-maker on offense and defense this season for the Lions, who have high hopes.

QUENTIN HESSE, PROVIDENCE

WorldClient-4.jpg (copy)

Providence's Quentin Hesse shoots a 3-pointer during the Pioneers’ 41-33 victory over Eastern Hancock in the Class 2A Seymour Semistate game in March. He averaged 6.8 points off the bench last season. 

The 6-3 junior guard provided instant offense off the bench, averaging 6.8 points per game, for the Pioneers in their run to the Class 2A state championship last season. He’ll be counted on for more scoring this winter as he moves into the starting lineup.

CASEY KAELIN, PROVIDENCE

The 6-3 senior wing, the Pioneers’ lone returning starter, averaged a team-best 12.4 points per game — and tallied a game-high 21 in Providence’s 62-49 victory over Central Noble in the 2A final — last season.

NOAH LOVAN, PROVIDENCE

The 6-3 junior wing should make an immediate impact after transferring from Louisville Trinity, where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds a game as a sophomore.

Providence’s Casey Kaelin puts up a shot during the Pioneers’ 62-49 victory over Central Noble in the Class 2A state championship game in March. Kaelin is the lone returning starter from that squad.

MONNIE MCGEE, JEFFERSONVILLE

The 6-3 senior forward is a returning starter for the Red Devils, who are coming off their third sectional-final appearance in four seasons.

KASYM NASH, BORDEN

brc3.jpg (copy)

Borden’s Kasym Nash puts up a shot during the Braves’ win over Rock Creek in the sectional last season. Nash is the only returning starter for Borden. 

The 6-0 junior guard averaged 12 points per game, and topped the team in made 3-pointers, last season for the Braves, who won their first sectional title since 2013. After graduating eight, including four starters, Nash will be looked to for more leadership this season.

KADEN OLIVER, SILVER CREEK

The 6-0 senior guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 12 games at Madison last season before transferring to Creek, where he put up 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two sectional contests.

JOSHUA RENFO, CAI

The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals a game as a freshman for the Warriors. He’ll be looked upon to do much more this season after the graduation of 1,000-point scorer Brady Dunn.

sccai2.jpg (copy)

Christian Academy guard Joshua Renfro drives to the basket against South Central in last season’s sectional. Renfro averaged 16.1 points while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range as a freshman in 2021-22.

“Joshua is one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen at the high school level, but he’s not one-faceted,” CAI coach Hayden Casey said in the preseason. “He can score in multiple ways, and his work ethic is off the charts.”

CALEB ROY, CAI

The 6-4 senior forward averaged 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season before tearing his ACL in the Warriors’ sectional-semifinal win over South Central. He could start his final campaign slowly as he continues to recover from that knee injury.

JACOB SEWARD, CLARKSVILLE

The 6-2 junior wing averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds a game in a breakout sophomore campaign. More will be expected out of him this season.

“Jacob Seward does it kind of quietly,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said in the preseason. “He doesn’t really say much, but his play speaks for itself.”

JALEB TREAT, ROCK CREEK

The 6-7 senior forward averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds a game as a junior. He and Diper comprise one of the most imposing frontlines in the area, if not Class A.

LADARIUS WALLACE, ROCK CREEK

The 5-8 senior point guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game as a junior for the Lions, who are coming off their best season since 2015-16. He’ll be a big key as Rock Creek seeks a sectional title, if not more.

LAYTON WALTON, HENRYVILLE

The 6-4 senior forward averaged a team-best 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last season. He’s beginning his third year as a starter.

CALEB WASHINGTON, FLOYD CENTRAL

The 6-5 senior forward averaged double-digit points and was among the team leaders in rebounds last season for the sectional-champion Highlanders. He’ll be one of the key cogs for Floyd this winter.

3-5-22_Seymour_Sectional_Championship_4A_28118.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central’s Caleb Washington puts up a shot during the Highlanders’ 77-38 victory over Jeffersonville in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final last season. The 6-foot-5 senior forward is entering his fourth season on the varsity for Floyd.

20 MORE TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Keajuan Beco (Rock Creek); Morgan Capps (Clarksville); Carson Conrey (Henryville); Nate Davidson (Silver Creek); Tommy Devine (New Albany); Braydon Dobbs (Henryville); P.J. Douglas (Jeffersonville); Javeon Fairman (Jeffersonville); Ethan French (Charlestown); Paul Giltner (New Washington); Walker Hoffman (Silver Creek); Ray Laird (Jeffersonville); Chase Loesch (New Albany); Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown); Austin Pickerell (Charlestown); Landon Radlein (Clarksville); Grant Seebold (Providence); Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville); Kaden Stewart (Floyd Central); Cam Wheeler (Silver Creek).

