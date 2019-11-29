Some area teams got their seasons started earlier this week, but the ball really gets bouncing Saturday.
Eight of our local squads will take to the court, and four of those will be playing their first games of the 2019-20 campaign.
Here's a quick look at Saturday's contests:
Clarksville (0-0) at Loogootee (1-0), 10 a.m.: The Generals open their season against the Lions, who beat North Daviess 44-40 in their season-opener Tuesday, in the Loughmiller Classic. If Clarksville wins this game it will play in the final at 8 p.m. If it loses, it will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
Rock Creek (0-1) vs. Southwestern (1-0), Noon at Loogootee: The Lions look to bounce back from their season-opening 46-42 loss at Henryville when they face the Class 2A No. 7 Rebels (1-0) in the second game of the Loughmiller Classic. If Rock Creek wins it will play in the final at 8 p.m. If it loses, it will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
Floyd Central (1-0) vs. Evansville Harrison (0-1), 6 p.m. at University of Southern Indiana: The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum from their season-opening win over Christian Academy, and continue their recent mastery over the Warriors, who are coming off a 62-51 loss to Jasper in their season-opener. Floyd has won five in a row in the series by an average of 20.2 points per game.
Jeffersonville (0-0) vs. Woodward, Ohio (0-0), 6:15 p.m. at Mason (Ohio): The Red Devils, who are ranked No. 6 in the all-class Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll and No. 8 in 4A in the AP polls, open their season against the Bulldogs, who went 5-20 last season, in the penultimate game of the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic.
New Albany (0-0) at Bloomington South (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs open their season at the 4A No. 3 Panthers, who feature one of the Mr. Basketball frontrunners (Anthony Leal) and are coming off a 94-40 win over Edgewood in their season-opener. New Albany, though, has won nine straight in the series.
New Washington (1-0) at Shawe Memorial (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Mustangs look to carry over the momentum from their season-opening win over Charlestown against the Hilltoppers, who have averaged 3.5 wins over the past four seasons but are coming off a season-opening 64-49 win at Medora.
Providence (0-0) at Tell City (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers open their season, and the Ryan Miller Era, with a trip to Tell City. The Marksmen, who advanced to the regional final last season under New Albany alum Matt Lynch, are coming off a 44-32 win over Perry Central in their season-opener.
Shoals (1-0) at Borden (1-0), 7:30 pm: The Braves will try to carry over the momentum of their season-opening win over Eastern against the Jug Rox, which beat Dugger Union 79-44 in its season-opener. Shoals won last season's meeting 65-36 to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Braves.
.
DRAGONS NO. 1, RED DEVILS NO. 8
Defending Class 3A state champion Silver Creek is No. 1 in the that classification in the Associated Press polls released earlier this week.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville, fresh off its first sectional title since 2013, is No. 8 in 4A. Floyd Central and New Albany were among those also receiving votes in that class. Christian Academy was among those receiving votes in the Class A rankings.
.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
1. Lawrence Central (9) 0-0 214
2. Carmel (3) 0-1 197
3. Bloomington South 1-0 156
4. Lawrence North 0-0 135
5. Indpls Ben Davis 0-1 95
6. Warren Central 0-0 83
7. Homestead 0-0 77
8. Jeffersonville 0-0 70
9. Brownsburg 0-0 53
10. Indianapolis Attucks 1-0 36
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Jeff 35, Center Grove 32, Cathedral 30, Floyd Central 29, Avon 29, Culver Academies 27, Zionsville 26, Northridge 16, SB Adams 12, Huntington North 12, Ev. Reitz 10, New Palestine 10, FW Snider 9, New Albany 8, Penn 7, Fishers 7, Hamilton SE 7, Elkhart Memorial 6, FW Carroll 6, SB Riley 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (8) 1-0 206
2. Delta (2) 0-0 174
3. Heritage Hills (1) 0-0 138
4. Brebeuf 1-0 113
5. Mishawaka Marian 0-0 85
6. Greensburg 0-0 77
(tie) Ev. Bosse 0-0 77
8. Beech Grove 1-0 64
9. Princeton 1-0 62
10. Hammond 0-0 53
Others receiving votes: Greencastle 36, SB St. Joseph 28, Indpls Ritter 21, Griffith 19, Danville 19, Ev. Memorial 18, Northwestern 18, Edgewood 15, NorthWood 12, N. Harrison 12, Bellmont 10, Angola 9, New Castle 9, Sullivan 9, W. Lafayette 8, Central Noble 8, FW Concordia 7, Guerin Catholic 7, FW Dwenger 6.
Class 2A
1. Andrean (6) 0-1 190
2. Linton-Stockton 0-0 153
3. Shenandoah 0-0 123
4. Westview 0-0 117
5. FW Blackhawk (3) 0-0 108
(tie). Frankton 0-0 108
7. Southwestern (1) 0-0 84
8. Park Tudor (1) 0-0 56
9. Indpls Howe 0-1 50
10. Paoli 0-0 42
Others receiving votes: Southridge 40, Heritage Christian 32, Tell City 29, Prairie Hts. 21, Tipton 20, LaVille 19, Blackford 17, Wabash 17, Westville 14, Bowman Academy 14, Churubusco 14, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Hammond Noll 8, Michigan City Marquette 7, Northeastern 7, Indpls Covenant Christian 6, University 6.
Class A
1. Gary 21st Century (4) 0-0 158
2. Argos (1) 0-0 125
3. Bloomfield 0-0 110
4. Barr-Reeve (3) 0-0 102
5. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 94
6. Indpls Metro 0-0 89
7. Morristown 0-0 88
8. Kouts 1-0 81
9. Greenwood Christian 0-0 72
10. Oldenburg 0-0 48
Others receiving votes: Lanesville 29, Tindley 26, Washington Twp. 23, N. Vermillion 23, Ev. Day 19, Loogootee 18, Christian Academy 17, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 17, N. Daviess 12, Elkhart Christian 8, Springs Valley 8, W. Washington 7, Traders Point Christian 7, Attica 7, Jac-Cen-Del 6, South Central 6, Seton Catholic 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.