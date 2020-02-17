AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player (team)=Games=Points=PPG

Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)=21=531=25.3

Jake Heidbreder (Floyd Central)=19=371=19.5

Bailey Conrad (CAI)=21=361=17.2

Kooper Jacobi (Silver Creek)=21=354=16.9

Dae'von Fuqua (Clarksville)=18=290=16.1

Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville)=20=297=14.9 

Westin Allen (Henryville)=19=264=13.9

Branden Northern (Silver Creek)=21=284=13.5

Jacob Jones (Jeffersonville)=20=262=13.1

TJ Proctor (CAI)=21=272=13

Tucker Biven (New Albany)=20=260=13

Will Lovings-Watts (Jeffersonville)=16=208=13

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

HOOSIER HILLS

Jeffersonville=5-1=15-5

Bedford NL=5-1=14-8

Floyd Central=4-2=13-6

New Albany=4-2=12-8

Seymour=3-4=7-11

Jennings County=2-5=11-9

Madison=1-4=10-10

Columbus East=0-5=3-17

Tonight's games

     Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Seymour at Greensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

     Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m. 

Friday's games

     Austin at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

     Bedford NL at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

     Jennings County at Batesville, 7:30 p.m.

     Madison at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday's games

     Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Bloomington South at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

     New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m. 

MID-SOUTHERN

Silver Creek=7-0=19-2

Scottsburg=8-1=12-9

North Harrison=6-2=14-5

Clarksville=6-2=12-6

Corydon Central=4-4=10-10

Salem=4-4=9-11

Brownstown Central=2-6=6-13

Austin=2-6=3-15

Charlestown=1-7=3-15

Eastern=0-8=2-16

Tonight's games

     Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Clarksville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

     Eastern at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Paoli at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

     South Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

Friday's games

     Austin at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

     Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Brownstown Central at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

     Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

     North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

     Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

     Eastern at Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.

     Providence at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.

     Southwestern at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m. 

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC

Lanesville=4-0=11-9

New Washington=3-1=12-9

South Central=2-2=7-12

Crothersville=1-2=9-9

Henryville=1-3=7-13

Borden=1-4=6-13

Tonight's games

     Crawford County at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

     Eastern at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     South Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

     Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.

     Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

     Lanesville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

     South Central at Springs Valley, 2:30 p.m. 

     Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.

     Lanesville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.

