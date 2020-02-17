AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player (team)=Games=Points=PPG
Trey Kaufman (Silver Creek)=21=531=25.3
Jake Heidbreder (Floyd Central)=19=371=19.5
Bailey Conrad (CAI)=21=361=17.2
Kooper Jacobi (Silver Creek)=21=354=16.9
Dae'von Fuqua (Clarksville)=18=290=16.1
Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville)=20=297=14.9
Westin Allen (Henryville)=19=264=13.9
Branden Northern (Silver Creek)=21=284=13.5
Jacob Jones (Jeffersonville)=20=262=13.1
TJ Proctor (CAI)=21=272=13
Tucker Biven (New Albany)=20=260=13
Will Lovings-Watts (Jeffersonville)=16=208=13
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
HOOSIER HILLS
Jeffersonville=5-1=15-5
Bedford NL=5-1=14-8
Floyd Central=4-2=13-6
New Albany=4-2=12-8
Seymour=3-4=7-11
Jennings County=2-5=11-9
Madison=1-4=10-10
Columbus East=0-5=3-17
Tonight's games
Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Greensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Jeffersonville at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Austin at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Jennings County at Batesville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington South at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Evansville Central, 8 p.m.
MID-SOUTHERN
Silver Creek=7-0=19-2
Scottsburg=8-1=12-9
North Harrison=6-2=14-5
Clarksville=6-2=12-6
Corydon Central=4-4=10-10
Salem=4-4=9-11
Brownstown Central=2-6=6-13
Austin=2-6=3-15
Charlestown=1-7=3-15
Eastern=0-8=2-16
Tonight's games
Brownstown Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarksville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Paoli at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Austin at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Eastern at Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC
Lanesville=4-0=11-9
New Washington=3-1=12-9
South Central=2-2=7-12
Crothersville=1-2=9-9
Henryville=1-3=7-13
Borden=1-4=6-13
Tonight's games
Crawford County at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Borden at Clarksville, 7:30 p.m.
Henryville at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
South Central at Springs Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Henryville at Crothersville, 7:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.