BOYS' BASKETBALL: Ali leads Highlanders over Dragons

FLOYDS KNOBS — Tevi Ali says when he makes a lot of shots in warmups that usually doesn’t add up to a big scoring game.
Tuesday night was different, though. The senior guard scored a game-high 27 points to lead Floyd Central to a 66-54 victory over visiting Silver Creek.
Ali made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and had several assists in helping the Highlanders break a three-game losing streak.
“Every game I come in with the same mindset of being ready — be ready to shoot,” said Ali, who recently signed with IU Southeast. “I was hitting in warmups and sometimes that’s not great. So once I got in the game I had a good feeling.”
Floyd Central (5-13) led all the way, including 28-19 at halftime. Ali had eight points in the second quarter and his 3 at the buzzer help stake the Highlanders to the nine-point advantage.
“I think he got some clean looks from 3 and he made us pay for it,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “He’s really crafty when he gets in the lane too. He really had a good game.”
Floyd’s lead grew to 40-28 late in the third quarter, but Creek kept clawing back.
The Dragons cut the deficit to 48-46 with 4 minutes, 2 seconds to play on a layup by Jace Burton. However, the Highlanders scored eight of the next nine points. Ali, Caleb Washington, Tre Walters and Kaden Stewart each hit baskets to make it 56-47.
“We’ve been close with a lot of good teams,” Floyd Central coach Greg Walters said. “I told them before the game that if we can continue to defend, things might go our way. That happened tonight. That was a great win for us.”
Floyd Central made 25 of 42 shots from the floor for 59 percent.
“We took what they gave us,” Walters said. “When we got in our half-court stuff we were able to move it around and get great shots.”
When the Dragons put more pressure on the Highlanders, they didn’t crack. They had only four of their 15 turnovers in the second half.
“When other teams have pressured us a little bit it hurt us, but we stayed together,” Walters said. “There is always that minute or two where we get out of focus. Mentally knowing what we need to do and then attacking them.”
Silver Creek finished 23 of 46 from the field. Nate Davidson and Kaden Oliver each scored 15 points for the Dragons while Burton added 11.
“Floyd Central’s record isn’t indicative of how good they are,” Hoffman said. “They played well. We were not clean at all. We kept clawing back, we just couldn’t make any 3-point shots.”
Silver Creek will host Class 3A No. 6 Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a big Mid-Southern Conference clash.
“Hopefully this was just a little bump in the road. Scottsburg is the highest-ranked team in our sectional,” Hoffman said.
Stewart added 12 points, Walters 11 and Washington 10 for the Highlanders, who’ll host Madison on Friday night.
“Coming down the stretch we need to work on when teams pressure us, when it comes to crunch time, so we are ready for anything,” Ali said.
FLOYD CENTRAL 66, SILVER CREEK 54
Silver Creek 7 12 13 22 — 54
Floyd Central 15 13 12 26 — 66
Silver Creek (10-8): Hayden Garten 1, Kaden Oliver 15, Walker Hoffman 8, Jace Burton 11, Nate Davidson 15, Kyle Roberts 2, Taylen Cunningham 2.
Floyd Central (5-13): Austin Cardwell 2, Tevi Ali 27, Kaden Stewart 12, Tre Walters 11, Caleb Washington 10, Nathan Rushing 2, Brock Conrad 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 3 (Davidson 2, Oliver); Floyd Central 5 (Ali 4, Walters).
JV score: Silver Creek 37, Floyd Central 35.