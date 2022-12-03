Some of the top hoops talent from the area, as well as a few surrounding states, will be on display today at Charlestown.
The 2022 BODYARMOR Classic will feature five games involving 10 teams from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia at the Charlestown Sports Arena.
The first matchup will pit two teams from Louisville, Holy Cross and Brown, against each other at noon.
The second contest will be between Scottsburg (3-0) and Walnut Hills, from Cincinnati, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The third game will be an in-state matchup of Class 4A teams as Jeffersonville (2-1), and new coach Sherron Wilkerson, takes on Warren Central at 3 p.m.
The fourth game, which is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tip, will feature Louisville DeSales against Huntington (W.V.) Prep. The Colts feature the Gibson brothers, Crew and Will, who are the sons of former Floyd Central standout Sean Gibson. Will Gibson, a junior, committed to Liberty University in October.
Huntington, meanwhile, features at least four players who are being recruited by NCAA Division I Power 5 schools. They are 6-2 point guard Del Jones, 6-4 shooting guard Larry Johnson, 6-8 forward Jordan McCullum and 6-8 forward Justin Johnson. Justin Johnson is a senior, the other three are juniors.
The final game of the night will pit Class 2A No. 5 Brownstown Central (2-0), which features Purdue commit Jack Benter, against Cincinnati Withrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Admission is $10, which is good for all day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.