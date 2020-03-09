This past Saturday night was a big one for four of our local teams.
Floyd Central, Silver Creek, Providence and Christian Academy all cut down nets after winning sectional titles at the Class 4A, 3A, 2A and A levels.
And while the results may have been somewhat surprising to those outside the area, they weren’t to Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller.
“I don’t think I’ve seen the area this strong across the board before,” Miller, a former assistant coach at Providence and Floyd Central, said Monday. “Now there have been some years where you might say, ‘Well the teams at the top are [really good].’ Just a few years ago when I was at Floyd, you had Floyd, Jeff[ersonville] and New Albany all in the Top 10 — Floyd and New Albany in the top five. That was really, really competitive and tough. But this year I’ve felt like across the board — one-A, two-A, three-A, four-A — there was never a break. We never had an easy game. Every game was challenging, so you really had to bring it night-in and night-out, or you were going to get beat.”
Miller knows of what he speaks, considering the other three local sectional champions handed the Pioneers (18-7) four of their regular-season losses. Providence lost 47-37 to Floyd Central on Dec. 20, fell 78-43 to the 3A No. 1 Dragons in the championship game of their holiday tournament Jan. 4 and again 61-44 in Clarksville on Jan. 28, before dropping a 47-42 overtime decision at CAI three days later.
Providence’s other regular-season losses were 68-51 at Southwestern on Jan. 7, 68-50 at 4A Jeffersonville on Jan. 18 and 51-45 at home to 3A North Harrison. All three of those teams were ranked among the Top 10 in their class at some point this season.
Those setbacks, however, helped prepare the Pioneers for the postseason, according to Miller.
“It was just a very challenging season, just high-level competitive across the board,” he said. “For us, we faced several top-notch 4A teams and top-notch 3A teams. So you like to think that you’re battle-tested going through that gauntlet.”
Providence appeared none the worse for wear at last week’s 2A Southwestern Sectional. The Pioneers outscored their three foes — Austin, Switzerland County and the host Rebels — by an average of 17.6 points per game. They also established a season-high point total not once, but twice. Providence, which didn’t score more than 64 points in a regular-season game, tallied 68 in its first-round win over the Eagles. The Pioneers blew that total away in the sectional final, scoring 87 in their 21-point triumph over Southwestern.
THE DROUGHT IS OVER
Floyd Central won its first sectional title in 31 years Saturday night, routing Jennings County 70-33 in the championship game.
Think about that for a second, 31 years!?
Thirty-one years ago class basketball didn’t exist in Indiana, cell phones were the size of bricks and cost a few thousand dollars and the internet was in its infancy.
“It’s incredible. It’s amazing it’s been that long and that’s what makes it, I think, even more special,” Sean Gibson said Saturday night amid the celebration on the court at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
Gibson, his twin brother, Shane, and 1989 Mr. Basketball Pat Graham were key players on that Floyd squad that won the sectional, regional and semistate before losing 73-70 to Kokomo in the state semifinals at Market Square Arena.
Gibson was there Saturday night, along with his sons Crew, a freshman at Floyd, and Will, an eighth-grader at Highland Hills. In recent years the eldest Gibson has coached and worked out several of the players who cut off pieces of net after the victory over the Panthers.
“It’s awesome, I’m so excited for them,” Gibson said. “It’s hard sometimes to watch when you can’t play and do anything. These guys have all put in a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of frustration from the last few years of not getting through. It’s awesome to see these guys finally breakthrough and get that sectional.”
KERBERG CONNECTION
Saturday night, Steve Kerberg guided Christian Academy to a 44-42 victory over Lanesville in the Class A Borden Sectional final. It was the Warriors’ third title under Kerberg, going along with those won in 2015 and 2018. Meanwhile, it was the fifth for the school, which was previously known as Graceland Christian.
Winning sectional titles, it seems runs in the Kerberg family.
Kerberg’s younger brother, Mark, was a member of the Graceland team that won sectional titles in 1998 and ‘99. So, a Kerberg has had a hand in all five of the school’s sectional titles.
CREEK RISING
Saturday night, Silver Creek beat Madison 70-53 to claim the 3A Corydon Central Sectional title. It was the Dragons’ sixth sectional championship in seven seasons, and third in a row.
During that run Creek has compiled a 145-37 record and a .797 winning percentage.
