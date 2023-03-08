BOYS' BASKETBALL: Basketball is a way of life for Matthew Arthur

NEW WASHINGTON — The surname Arthur is synonymous with basketball at New Washington.
The latest, and greatest, of those is Matthew Arthur, the 5-foot-11 senior guard who ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Arthur is coming off one of the biggest, and best, moments of his career. Monday night he tallied 20 points in the Mustangs’ 67-57 win over Rising Sun in the Class A New Washington Sectional final.
“I always dreamed of feeling that feeling. I always dreamed of cutting down the nets,” Arthur said after Tuesday’s practice. “To get to do it here, of all places, is just crazy.”
That’s because Arthurs have been hitting shots at New Washington for decades. His uncle, Shannon, who graduated in 1990, is the all-time leading scorer in school — and Clark County — history with 1,938 points. Matthew Arthur currently sits second with 1,728 — 285 ahead of Jamie Matthews and 304 better than his father, who is also named Matthew.
“To even be in second place is something I never even imagined,” said Arthur, who will have a chance to add to his total when New Wash (13-13) faces Rock Creek (10-14) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a Class A regional championship game at Loogootee. “I look at the board every time I come in. As a little kid I’d see (the names of) my uncle and my dad, but I never imagined that I would be up there. Now to have my second-place spot, I’m not going to take first, but to even have second place just means everything.”
And basketball has been everything to Arthur for almost as long as he can remember.
“I probably started playing basketball before kindergarten,” he recalled. “My dad was a big player here, so that’s just the first sport that I was ever introduced to, my first love.”
Arthur played other sports growing up, but they all paled in comparison to the roundball.
“I liked basketball when I was little and then in my fourth grade year I decided to play AAU. I played for my uncle (Shannon), and my cousin (Jakob) was on the team,” Arthur recalled. “I got so much better from that one summer, from playing with them, the love just absolutely blossomed and blew up from there. It was really crazy how much I actually started to enjoy it after that. … Then after my fifth-grade year I was pretty much dead-set — basketball’s what I’m doing, I’m going to do it all year round.”
Since then it’s pretty much been all basketball, all the time.
“When I’m out there it’s freeing, I get to play the way I want to play,” Arthur said. “The payoff when I’m out there, it’s so great. You see all the work you put in all year.”
Over the years, he has put in plenty of work for the Mustangs.
As a freshman he was a starter on a team that went 14-11 and lost to Lanesville in the sectional semifinals, in what was the final season for head coach Jonathan May.
The subsequent two seasons New Wash went 15-33 under Kyle Brown, who resigned following last year’s first-round sectional loss to Rock Creek.
Blake Snodgrass was brought in to succeed Brown, however he lasted only 13 games. Assistant coach Torrey Winchester was then promoted to head coach.
“Having to adjust to a new coach every year is different, but you learn something from each one of them and there’s always something to take away,” Arthur said. “So that’s been an experience I’m blessed to have and it’s made me better as a player.”
Another new experience for Arthur this season has been taking on the role of playmaker for the Mustangs.
“This year’s different than it’s been in the past. I’ve been asked to be more of a point guard this year and be the leader on the court, and off the court, which that’s been a role of mine for years,” he said. “But now to have the ball in my hands, and initiate everything as a point guard, it’s different. I haven’t played point guard since sixth grade.
“I’ve been used to coming off screens and scoring, now I have to just be patient and let it work back to me and look for others. Because we have a great team this year and there’s so many more people that can do things with it. I trust my team to distribute the ball and get five or six assists a game, that means just as much to me as 20 points.”
It hasn’t hurt that Arthur has had a very familiar face to pass to in his younger brother Mason, a sophomore and skilled scorer in his own right.
“This is Year Two, but it almost feels like Year One,” Arthur said of playing with his brother. “He’s a completely different player. A lot of times this year I just think, ‘He’s better than I am, or ever was.’ It’s just crazy. The jump he’s made from last year is incredible, I’m so proud of him. It’s just so much fun to be out there with somebody who has put in the work and who I trust whole-heartedly. It’s just so much fun to have him out there.”
It’s been equally as enjoyable for Winchester to see the progress the older Arthur has made during his career.
“I’ve been with him since he was a freshman at the AAU level,” the coach said. “To see him grow into the kind of player he is today, it’s been fun. … It’s been awesome. He’s our point guard, he’s our heart and soul.”
That was apparent Monday night when, in spite of foul trouble, Matthew Arthur helped his team claim the program’s sixth sectional title.
“We were doing offense to defense (substitutions),” Winchester recalled. “Every time I put him in, I was like, ‘It’s your time. Get the ball and you’re going to take it home.’ And he said, ‘Yes sir.’ And he got the ball.”
Arthur’s time with the ball in his hands at New Wash is almost up, though. Whether that be this Saturday, next Saturday in the semistate or on March 25 in the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I don’t really know what I’m going to do when it’s over,” he said. “It’s been a huge part of everything I’ve done for so long. I’ve had so much fun.”
He’ll always have his records, though. Still, Arthur knows his days as the program’s No. 2 scorer — and possibly his uncle’s days at No. 1 — might be in jeopardy if his younger brother has anything to say about it.
“If he keeps it up, the way he’s been playing, I have no doubt in the next two years he has all the ability to be able to pass me and him,” he said.
“Oh yeah, for sure, I’m definitely coming for him,” Mason Arthur, who was standing next to his brother, said with a laugh.
“Nobody’s safe in the Arthur family,” Matthew Arthur responded with a smile.