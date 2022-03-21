BOYS' BASKETBALL: Beatty comes up big for Pioneers

SEYMOUR — With less than a minute to play in Saturday night’s Class 2A Seymour Semistate game, Providence clung to a one-point lead over Eastern Hancock.
The Pioneers had the basketball and were passing it around the perimeter in an effort to milk the clock. With under 40 seconds left, Quentin Hesse threw a bounce pass to Max Beatty on the right wing. The senior guard didn’t look to pass it back, however. His eyes were focused only on the rim.
Beatty never hesitated. He set his feet, squared up to the basket and launched a 3-pointer.
“I could hear the coaches in the corner of my ear. They were like, ‘No! No! No!’” Beatty recalled afterward.
“I was either going to kiss him on the forehead or shake him (and say), ‘What are you doing?’” Providence coach Ryan Miller added.
Miller would eventually do the former. That’s because Beatty’s shot swished through the net with 35 seconds to play, putting the Pioneers up four and setting off a celebration in Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. Beatty’s big basket helped propel Providence to a 41-33 win over the ninth-ranked Royals. It also earned the Pioneers their first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
“This is awesome. A Providence team has never done it in school history, so it’s great to do it with this group of guys,” Beatty said. “The coaches, they push us, we deserve this, we deserve it.”
It was that kind of game for the 6-foot-1 Beatty, who tallied a team-high 15 points after averaging only 4.3 in the Pioneers’ first four postseason games.
“All the coaches in the locker room (before the game) were like, ‘This is your game. This is your game,’” Beatty recalled afterward. “I haven’t played well in this postseason, but I knew I had to step up.”
He came out hot, scoring Providence’s first five points of the game and seven in the opening period, helping the Pioneers to an 11-10 lead.
“I knew this was a big game and everybody had to step up. Casey (Kaelin) had a big game last time in the regional championship and you never know on his team, anybody could step up and have a big game,” Beatty said.
Saturday night was Beatty’s turn.
In addition to his first-quarter scoring outburst, he also hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and a jumper to begin the final frame. That, though, was just the beginning of his fourth-period heroics.
“In the fourth quarter (Eastern Hancock) only scored three points, so our defense really stepped up right there and their defense was really packed in so we had to step up and make some big shots,” Beatty said.
And with less than a minute left, Beatty made the biggest shot of his life and the biggest shot of the Pioneers’ season.
“I stepped up confidently and I knew I was going to hit it,” he said afterward.
When the shot ripped through the net, Beatty jumped and punched the air while the Providence student section erupted.
“It’s always awesome watching your teammate hit something like that — everybody gets excited and you hear the whole stadium roar. It’s just a great feeling,” senior point guard Cade Carver said.
After the game, Miller was surrounded by reporters when he called Beatty over.
“When it went in we said, ‘That’s big-time Max Beatty right there,’” Miller said. “Max stepped up, as did all of our guys. Every single guy that came in stepped up big time and played their role, what the team demanded of them and that’s why we’re here. It’s not about me, it’s about we. These guys do their job.”
And then Miller gave Beatty a kiss on the forehead.